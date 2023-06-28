The Canberra Times
Where is the government's promised royal commission into the COVID pandemic?

By Scott Prasser
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:07pm
Now is the perfect time for Anthony Albanese to appoint a royal commission into assessing Australia's response to the pandemic. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Recently, the Australian Medical Association joined the growing number of organisations, commentors, law professors, left- and right-wing think tanks, former and current government leaders and senators who have called on the Albanese government to honour its pre-election promises and subsequent statements to appoint a royal commission into assessing Australia's response to the pandemic.

