I fought for the banoffee pie when ordering (my friend is not usually a fan of the dessert) and it was good but not as showstopping as some of the other dishes on the night. The pastry crumbled nicely as you bit into it, and the pretzels added a nice saltiness to the dish, but it felt like the overall flavour balance was off. It needed something to cut through the denseness of other elements on the plate.