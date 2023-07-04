The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Restaurant review: Eightysix North proves worthy of its reputation

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banoffee pie with pretzels. Picture supplied
Banoffee pie with pretzels. Picture supplied

There are certain restaurants that you associate with different people in your life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.