Celebrate the fourth of July at King O'Malley's

Celebrate the fourth of July a little early, on Sunday, with a party at King O'Malley's, hosted by the Australian American Association Canberra.
While July 4 falls on Tuesday, the red-white-and-blue celebrations will start early on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.
The 247th birthday of the United States of America will be marked with music, food and fun. Hotdogs will be involved.
Don't forget to wear your stars and stripes, and red, white and blue.
From 1776 to the present day, the fourth of July has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues.
King O'Malley's is at 131 City Walk in Civic. All welcome.
