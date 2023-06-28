The ACT government has unveiled a new infrastructure plan for the next decade, giving several Canberra sports the biggest boost in more than 20 years.
A new stadium at Bruce is the big-ticket item and is expected to cost more than $500 million.
But the grassroots sporting community is set to benefit as well, with new facilities flagged for basketball, netball, soccer and ice sports. Here's a snapshot of how your sport will benefit from about $50 million in funding.
Basketball facilities have lagged so far behind demand that officials have been forced to turn away players keen to play in competitions.
Basketball ACT has been trying to expand its Belconnen base for more than 10 years. Now they've been given the go ahead to build more courts on a vacant block of land.
The funding allocation is yet to be determined, but the organisation was hoping to secure $30 million.
"The ACT government will also invest in the expansion of basketball facilities at the Belconnen Basketball Stadium to meet current and projected future demand generated by increased community participation in the sport," the infrastructure plan said.
The plagued Home of Football has been delayed. Again. It was initially slated to be completed by mid 2022 when $20m in funding was announced in the 2019-20 budget.
The government has increased its commitment to $29 million for the two-stage project. But the timeline has been pushed out beyond the end of 2024 and it remains unclear when it will be finished.
"Planning and design is continuing to progress, informed by community consultation undertaken in 2021 on the early designs and estate development plan," the plan said.
There will be a $2.8 million injection to improve Mt Stromlo by making it a cycling destination again after a lack of investment over the past decade.
But there's a bigger plan at play. Stromlo has been earmarked as a required location for expanding Canberra's community sporting facilities.
The government will fund early plans and designs for soccer, cricket and Australia football playing fields. Playing fields at Holt, Hawker and Phillip will also be upgraded.
Cricket ACT was the biggest absentee from the 10-year plan. The organisation wants to build a $25 million centre of excellence and has earmarked two potential sites.
But they were left off the latest infrastructure list, despite a push to secure federal and ACT funding.
That doesn't mean they won't be granted money in the coming years, but it shows they're not even on the government's radar yet.
A new twin-sheet ice rink in Tuggeranong is expected to be opened by 2025.
The $16.2 million investment has been a slow burn after the government first announced its intentions to build a new ice-skating centre as part of the 2016 election campaign.
Finally, a partner has been locked in and the opening date has tentatively been set for 2025.
"The facility will include two international standard ice sheets for figure skating, broomball, speed skating and ice hockey and will be able to host up to 3600 spectators," the government says.
"It will also have curling sheets - the first of its kind in Australia. An indoor rock-climbing facility will offer all three Olympic disciplines of lead, speed and bouldering."
Netball's outdoor courts are set for a $7.4 million makeover. The government announced the funding in the budget earlier this week, with plans to improve the playing surfaces at courts to prevent future water damage.
The big ticket item of the 10-year plan from a sporting perspective.
The government expects to spend at least $500 million, starting with a $300,000 feasibility study into a redevelopment at Bruce.
The government is considering building a new stadium on the eastern side of the precinct, a complete knockdown-rebuild of the existing stadium, or a staged redevelopment.
It says the plan is to finish construction by 2033 after the government signed a memorandum of understanding to work with the Australian Sports Commission on an AIS precinct revitalisation.
Manuka Oval will get some new toilets so punters don't have to walk through the mud to use a portaloo.
The venue has a new broadcast centre and has had some seating upgrades, but it needs a facelift in the coming years.
The playing surface will be replaced in the coming months, and officials are working to finalise plans for new toilet facilities after several complaints at cricket and AFL matches.
Manuka Oval will celebrate his 100th birthday next year. There is $11.8 million allocated to Manuka, Canberra Stadium and Exhibition Park for ongoing maintenance.
"Further upgrades for Manuka Oval are in design development/delivery stages, including three new amenity blocks, entrance upgrades and a new video replay board," the plan says.
The arena doesn't feature in the infrastructure plan because it is owned by the Australian Sports Commission - a federal government agency.
The federal government has committed $10 million to upgrades at the venue after it was closed indefinitely due to safety concerns in 2020.
Commission boss Kieren Perkins says upgrades are moving at a "glacial pace", but it is hoped it will be operational early next year.
Venues Canberra is set to take on the day-to-day operational duties when restoration work is complete.
The federal and ACT governments have also invested in a University of Canberra feasibility study for a multi-purpose arena to be built at the Bruce campus.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
