A new stadium within 10 years? You beauty!
But you might have to forgive me for not doing cartwheels, yet. We've had that timeline before, and a worldwide tour of stadiums over the past 14 years has landed us back in the same place we started: Bruce.
Somewhere along the way, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr lost the ambition to pursue his own plan to build a stadium in the middle of the city. A location he once described as a necessity, but now refers to as a "billion-dollar folly".
Putting aside the disingenuous billion-dollar description (Barr's own feasibility study says it would cost $580 million), is the decision to partner with the Australian Sports Commission on a AIS precinct rebuild a reason to celebrate drown or Civic-dreaming sorrows?
It is true there are many supporters of building (or rebuilding) a stadium at Bruce instead of chasing Civic lights. But the majority of those supporters thought staying in the existing location would save ACT taxpayers money.
The ACT government's new infrastructure plan, published on Thursday, expects a "new or significantly enhanced" stadium at Bruce to cost more than $500 million.
So, a difference of around $80 million, depending on what bells and whistles you choose. Or, in government money terms, about the same amount wasted on an abandoned "deficient' HR project.
The savings are minimal, or non-existent, when you factor in plans to extend light rail to Belconnen, restaurants, hotels, traffic management and new AIS facilities.
Barr says he consulted with stadium users - the NRL and the Canberra Raiders, and Super Rugby and the ACT Brumbies. The stadium users say consultation was a box-ticking exercise, especially given they are - or were - united behind a Civic plan.
Barr says we need a 30,000-seat stadium for international fixtures (like the women's World Cup, which Barr said was too expensive to be a part of), despite the Brumbies and Raiders reaching the 24,000-seat capacity just a handful of times over the past 20 years.
Barr says the stadium location changed in part due to pressure on housing and the need for a mixed-use precinct. None of those details are in the infrastructure plan.
Barr says swimming pool contamination, sewerage pipes and old building rubble impact the ability to excavate the Civic pool site. Again, those details are missing from the infrastructure plan, or any of the five feasibility studies since 2009 (with another $300,000 study to be conducted within the next 18 months).
In fact, most of the new infrastructure plan talked about why Civic was a bad option, rather than why Bruce was a good option. Like impacts on Friday-night traffic in the city.
How many Friday night games did the Raiders and Brumbies have scheduled this year? Four. Four nights out of 365 in a year. Four.
So, is the government pursuing an easier option instead of the best option?
We have, of course, been here before.
When Barr first flagged the urgent need for a new stadium in 2009, he set a timeline for it to be built by 2020. That was revised to the mid 2020s. Then before 2030. And now 2033.
Understandably, most in Canberra are tired of the debate and have reached a point of "I'll believe it when I see it".
What is concerning is the way Barr has shaped the debate. If sewerage and contamination are a problem, release that report.
If you're going to move the Civic pool anyway, don't add that cost to the price tag of a new stadium just to suit your claims of a city stadium costing $1 billion.
If you want to clear the convention centre and pool land to make way for residential developments to ease housing pressure (and rake in up to $600 million in revenue), then just say that.
Don't try to use misdirection to put lipstick on a pig.
For most of the past year the debate has been about how to use the Civic pool site. A stadium, a convention centre, an indoor concert pavilion or a pool. Now none of those appear as options, with the pool slated for Commonwealth Park, the convention centre and concert pavilion pegged for London Circuit and the stadium shifted to Bruce (and if it doesn't fit there, Exhibition Park).
The stadium location debate has been fierce at times. Most recently, the NRL has targeted Barr for a lack of inaction, and Barr hit back about the NRL's lack of investment.
The Raiders and Brumbies are too scared to weigh in and of being too critical about delays and the decision to stay at Bruce because they need government funding to survive.
"It's still 10 years away, and I don't know if Canberra Stadium will last that long," one text message said on Thursday morning.
Barr has set up this issue as a "you're with me, or you're against me". Civic supporters have been accused of blindly chasing a dream.
But it doesn't have to be this way. Civic dreamers can be turned into Bruce believers.
If Bruce is the best location for a new stadium, then teams and fans will jump on board. The problem is the reasons given so far don't marry-up with the five feasibility studies and the information Barr personally gathered on his worldwide tour of Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Parramatta, Dunedin, Wellington, Singapore and the United States.
We've been given this 10-year timeline before. That the stadium needs to be finished by 2033. And we've fallen short every time, first because of Mr Fluffy, then light rail, then COVID-19.
Commonwealth Park looms as the last-chance saloon for a stadium in the city. There have been rumblings for weeks about an approach to the federal government and the National Capital Authority about a partnership to get it done.
Whether Barr would agree to it after so intently changing his vision from Civic to Bruce is another matter.
The challenge now is to try to unite a significantly divided sporting community. If Civic is truly dead, for the right reasons, then maybe it's time to move on. If Bruce is the answer, then so be it.
Let's just hope we don't look back in 30 years and say the hard options would have been the best option.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
