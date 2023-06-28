After hours of trying to get Taylor Swift pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, it seems more fans than not ended up missing out.
But Shake It Off, Swifties, in the early hours of Thursday it was announced there would be two more shows added to the Australian leg of The Eras Tour.
Frontier Touring made the announcement after the "historically unprecedented demand for tickets" in the pre-sale only. Look what you made them do, Swifties.
The first of the new shows will be on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the MCG. The first of the Melbourne shows kicks off on the February 16, bringing the total now to three consecutive concerts.
The second additional show will be on Monday, February 26, at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The additional shows bring her Australian total to seven, playing four consecutive shows in Sydney.
It is the first time any artist has performed three consecutive MCG shows since Madonna in 1993, Frontier Touring said. It is also the first time anyone has ever performed four consecutive shows at Accor Stadium, Sydney.
Tickets for both newly added shows, and the remaining tickets for the others, will all go on sale on Friday, June 30.
Sydney ticket allocations go on sale at 10am AEST, with Melbourne joining at 2pm.
Frontier Touring said these will be the only additional shows added to the Australian leg of the tour, but You Need To Calm Down, chances of getting tickets have now significantly increased.
It's time to Speak Now and get your friends back together on Friday, to coordinate the best way to get your hands on those tickets.
Frontier Touring has suggested heading to the Ticketek website at least 15 minutes prior to tickets going on sale, and making sure you have your account details at hand.
This is your chance Swifties, you don't want to be thinking I Would've, Could've, Should've got those tickets.
Are You Ready For It?
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
