Greens host screening of The Giants

Head to Kambri at the ANU on Saturday for a screening of The Giants, a biopic of Greens founder Bob Brown centred on the campaign to prevent the damming of the Franklin River in Tasmania, which in 1983 proved successful.
The film follows the campaign and Brown, also the first openly gay member of parliament in Australia, and the leader of the world's first Green Party.
The screening is at 5pm on Saturday.
The event is being hosted by the ACT Greens.
Tickets are free but limited so you need to register first at contact-act.greens.org.au/civicrm/event/info
