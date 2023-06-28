The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Greens host screening of The Giants

Updated June 29 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Head to Kambri at the ANU on Saturday for a screening of The Giants, a biopic of Greens founder Bob Brown centred on the campaign to prevent the damming of the Franklin River in Tasmania, which in 1983 proved successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.