The ACT government's updated infrastructure plan answers some important questions but fails to plan for the long-term, an industry group has said.
The location of the hotly debated new stadium, a future Convention Centre precinct and the Canberra Theatre were included in the updated plan, but it "fail[ed] to plan for the transport, energy, and utilities infrastructure to support these projects," chief executive of Master Builders ACT Michael Hopkins said.
"The ACT still has a long way to go until it has a long-term integrated regional infrastructure plan to guide our growth and help attract federal government funding into the region," he said.
With the ACT population expected to grow to half a million by 2027, Mr Hopkins said collaboration with the federal government was vital for the future of infrastructure.
"It is critical that the federal and ACT governments work together with other infrastructure providers to develop a regional infrastructure plan to support sustainable growth of the region," he said.
"If the ACT is to get a greater share of federal infrastructure funding, the ACT's infrastructure plan should illustrate how all physical and social infrastructure will be integrated, funded and when it will be delivered to support our growth over the long term.
"A long-term funded pipeline of infrastructure projects helps local building and construction companies plan for the future, build their teams and set up their businesses to deliver the region's infrastructure needs."
Collaboration with the federal government would potentially allow funds to be allocated to training more skilled workers, Mr Hopkins said.
"With an increase in funding for local construction training, the ACT could build a local workforce capable of delivering the region's long-term infrastructure projects which will help maximise the benefits to the local economy," he said.
"The MBA looks forward to the completion of the infrastructure plan and encourages the federal government to commit a greater share of the nation's infrastructure funding to the Canberra region."
Master Builders ACT has long advocated for a long-term infrastructure plan.
The biggest announcement coming out of the plan is $500 million going into building a 30,000-seat stadium in Bruce by 2033.
Chief minister Andrew Barr made an agreement with the Australian Sports Commission - the federal government agency which owns the AIS and Canberra Stadium - to develop a masterplan for the 64 hectare site over the next 18 months.
Canberra's grassroots sporting community will also receive approximately $50 million in funding for ground makeovers and the like.
One of those includes the expansion of Basketball ACT's Belconnen base, which has been given the go ahead to build more courts on a vacant block of land.
A major live music venue will be built in the next decade, as part of a new Convention Centre precinct coming out of the updated plan.
The venue is not expected to be completed until midway through the 2030s, and includes an entertainment pavilion which seats 7500.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
