The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Infrastructure Plan: Master Builders ACT said there is still a 'long way to go'

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hopkins, chief executive of Master Builders ACT, has advocated for a long-term infrastructure plan for years. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Michael Hopkins, chief executive of Master Builders ACT, has advocated for a long-term infrastructure plan for years. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government's updated infrastructure plan answers some important questions but fails to plan for the long-term, an industry group has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.