There's an entirely different set of age-related problems once we arrive in 1969. Indy is now nowhere near the spring chicken he once was, but that barely stops him being able to achieve any of the physical necessities of running away from bad guys. Whether that's riding a horse through the subway, jumping between vehicles in high-speed chases or taking a beating - there seems to be no end to Dr Jones' ability to carry on like a man much, much younger. It just stretches believability a little too far.

