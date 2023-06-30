Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. M, 154 minutes.
3 stars
The last time there was a big gap between Indiana Jones sequels, things didn't go so well.
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was not received especially warmly upon its release in 2008, largely due to the fact that aliens were a big part of the story.
Happily, there are no aliens this time around, so that's already an improvement.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes place in 1969, 12 years after the events of Crystal Skull. Our titular archaeologist - who's getting on in age but still younger than Harrison Ford who plays him - is retiring from teaching college, but is pulled into one last adventure by his goddaughter Helena (played delightfully by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge). She wants to find a special missing artifact - the Archimedes Dial - that her father obsessed over her whole life, and, of course, Indy is just the guy to help her out.
Unfortunately, a former Nazi (though can you ever really be a former Nazi?) turned US-aligned rocket scientist named Dr Voller (villain extraordinaire Mads Mikkelsen of Casino Royale and Hannibal and Doctor Strange) is also after the dial, and remains hot on their tails for the entire adventure.
We learn in a lengthy prologue sequence, which goes for about half an hour, that Doctors Jones and Voller met back at the end of WWII, when they first squabbled over the artifact.
This sequence utilises the latest tech to create a digitally rendered Indiana Jones the same age Harrison Ford was in the 1980s.
De-ageing technology has been pretty disconcerting up to now, most glaringly in the torturous Martin Scorsese Netflix film The Irishman, but also in Terminator Genisys. Ang Lee's Gemini Man was more successful and the MCU's Captain Marvel probably pulled it off most effectively, reversing Samuel L. Jackson's age a few decades.
Dial of Destiny does a pretty good job of it. If you took any one still shot of the younger-looking Indy, you probably wouldn't see anything wrong.
But given the audience of this film is so very familiar with how Harrison Ford looked at that age, everyone goes into this movie with an extra critical eye. That means certain movements just look a bit unnatural - things that probably wouldn't have been noticed if we weren't actively looking for slip-ups.
All that said, the prologue sequence is fun, and Ford gets to play off the versatile Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger) as the bumbling Basil Shaw, Helena's father and Indy's good friend and colleague.
There's an entirely different set of age-related problems once we arrive in 1969. Indy is now nowhere near the spring chicken he once was, but that barely stops him being able to achieve any of the physical necessities of running away from bad guys. Whether that's riding a horse through the subway, jumping between vehicles in high-speed chases or taking a beating - there seems to be no end to Dr Jones' ability to carry on like a man much, much younger. It just stretches believability a little too far.
Dial of Destiny marks the first time an Indiana Jones film is directed by someone other than Steven Spielberg, who still remains an executive producer and has praised the film. James Mangold - responsible for such excellent films as Walk the Line, Ford v Ferrari, 3:10 to Yuma, Girl Interrupted and Logan - takes the directing reins this time around, and he does well to hit all the important points that make an Indiana Jones movie an Indiana Jones movie. Namely, signing John Williams up for the score (his impact cannot be overstated), using map graphics to visualise world travel, and allowing plenty of camera shots to rest on the iconic hat and whip.
Young Ethann Isidore plays Teddy, the Short Round-esque side character for this film, while Antonio Banderas also makes an appearance as one of Indy's buddies. The film also sees the return of Sallah (John Rhys-Davies).
There are plenty of subtle call-backs to the previous films which is great fun for fans.
Overall, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a good time, and you'll have fun on the adventure, even if some aspects leave a bit to be desired.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.