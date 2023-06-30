"I can't imagine how awful it would be to be packed into an entertainment venue with so many people," says Deb. "When I was a teenager growing up in a country town, my annual treat was a ticket to the Col Joye show. Concert-goers would sit very sedately in the town hall. Regulars on the show were Little Pattie and Judy Stone. The Bee Gees were once a guest act, before they hit the big time. Once, the Easybeats announced a tour of the country areas. As I had already been to the Col Joye show that year, my parents would not stump up for a ticket to the Easybeats. I did get to see them though, up close, when they were signing autographs at the record shop."