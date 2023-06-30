This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The old man was gasping by the time we approached the final hole. Perhaps I shouldn't have pushed him so hard in the stifling humidity. He had only just recovered from a heart attack and his emphysemic wheezing made every laboured breath sound like a busted piano accordion.
But a famous victory was within my grasp - the first time I'd beaten my father at golf - and as he staggered down the fairway, pale-faced and lathered in sweat, I couldn't help but gloat.
"You know what happens to an old bull elephant when he is challenged by a young bull and loses?" I asked him. "He's cast from the herd, shunned and doomed to walk alone for the rest of his life. Generational change is brutal, huh?"
That light-hearted game of golf was two decades ago. That smug young Baby Boomer striding the fairway with his father is now an old bull himself, hunched over his keyboard with a crook back, squinting through foggy reading glasses, avoiding any more arm-wrestling contests with his own son while feeling the hot, bitter breath of the next generation on his neck.
The generational divide is one of our hoariest myths. But as Millennials (born between 1980 and 1996) overtake Baby Boomers (1946-1964) as the largest age group in Australia, this latest changing of the guard has become a snarky affair, simmering with resentment and lacking any respect.
Greedy. Selfish. Self-indulgent. Baby Boomers are, according to their Millennial critics, guilty of unprecedented bastardry.
Boomers raped the planet, squandering its resources and ignoring the perils of climate change until too late. Boomers lived the high life riding the property wave, forging luxurious retirements for themselves while screwing the economy and driving national debt to record levels. Boomers also lack empathy, demanding improvements to aged care and social security only because they're getting old and decrepit.
There's some truth in there. But if only the anger driving these accusations - endlessly chronicled on social media, radio talkback and in books like A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers betrayed America - had a more noble motive.
At least the hippies of the 1960s and '70s, members of a counterculture created by the Boomers, demanded free love, peace and long hair. Millennial bitterness is driven not by altruism but the same materialistic desires that drives them crazy about the Boomers. They're Boomer Lite.
Millennials complain about being excluded from a housing market that, depending on which side you're on, is either the Western world's greatest wealth generation stratagem or its largest Ponzi scheme. Millennials undertook long and expensive university degrees that now count for little in a world of stagnant wages. They delayed partnering-up and having babies to pursue careers and may now miss out on both. And those hedonistic Boomers (and Generation X who clung to the Boomer's coattails) are solely to blame.
Well, revenge is close at hand.
"We must act now. The Baby Boomers are coming," warned Aged Care Minister Annika Wells, herself a Millennial, as she forecast government plans recently to shift to greater means-testing for the aged care sector.
"We are going to need a fair and equitable system to meet the needs of Baby Boomers who, with their numbers and determination to solve problems, have shaken every single system they've come across ... They rightfully believe aged care can offer much more than it has."
Damn right we do. Particularly when it affects us. Australia will soon have more people aged over 65 than under 18. Company tax as a share of government revenue will shrink. Costs for aged care and the NDIS will soar. The Millennials have some heavy lifting to perform over the next decades.
Minister Wells made it clear all options are open, including changing the means test threshold on the family home that has been frozen for the past decade, pushing for greater in-home care and ensuring the significantly well off pay more for their care.
Sure, there will be Boomers who will bleat about it. But many can afford to pay more and will do so, willingly or begrudgingly, because they know luck and not just hard work made them history's wealthiest generation.
The rapidly-approaching problem of an ageing population requires an equally urgent solution. Boomers are a stubborn lot. We might be starting to die off. But we'll be a long time doing so.
So over to you, Millennials. Become the age group that fixed the future, rather than being remembered as the generation whose greatest skill was blaming those who came before them.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
