The last three months have been the best of Sophie Brennan's blossoming basketball career, and it's put the 17-year-old guard on a path to pursue her dreams of playing professionally.
In the aftermath of her standout performance for the ACT team at the Under-18 National Championships in Brisbane in April, Brennan landed a spot on the semi-professional Canberra Nationals in the NBL1 East.
Then she was invited to attend the NBA Basketball Without Borders camp in Abu Dhabi in June, her biggest break to date.
It's the same program Australian NBA stars Josh Giddey and Josh Green completed before their ascent to basketball stardom. Brennan is hoping to follow in their footsteps, and that of her idol, Capitals legend Lauren Jackson.
"I didn't feel out of place at the camp," she told The Canberra Times.
"It was really good competing against everyone and I made memories for a lifetime.
"That was my first ever international basketball camp, so comparing my skills was really cool. It's always been a dream to play professional basketball, so that's what I'd like to do."
A total of 10 Australians - five boys and five girls - were part of the 78 teen prospects from the Asia-Pacific and Middle East at the camp, with Brennan the sole ACT representative.
Teyahna Bond, Sarah Portlock, Monique Bobongie, Sienna Harvey, Jacob Furphy, Charles Dimmock, Roman Siulepa, Emmett Adair, and Maper Makur were the other Australians selected.
Portlock, Bobongie and Harvey, and Furphy and Adair are all part of Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence program based at the Australian Institute of Sport.
Over four days they were put through their paces completing drills, off-court development and a mini-tournament under tutelage of current and former NBA players, and NBA assistant coaches.
Washington Wizards assistant Ryan Richman was so impressed by Brennan he shared her highlight reel to US colleges.
But for now the year 12 St Clare's College student is content honing her craft in Canberra.
"Ryan told me I could potentially do division one college basketball in the States if that's what I wanted," Brennan said.
"I could do that potentially, or keep doing NBL1 and stay here to study forensic science."
READ MORE:
Brennan's success marks a big month for Canberra basketball with fellow ACT product Alex Toohey signed by the Sydney Kings as part of the NBL Next Stars program, and Basketball ACT having their much-needed Belconnen court expansion greenlit by the ACT government.
Brennan and the Canberra Nationals will face the Hills Hornets at Belconnen Basketball Stadium on Saturday night in their next NBL1 East match, while the Gunners take on the Hornets in the earlier game at 3pm.
The Nationals are ninth on the ladder and the Gunners are climbing up the table fast in fifth, looking to defend their title from last season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.