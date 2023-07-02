The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sophie Brennan represents Canberra at elite NBA Basketball Without Borders camp after three-month rise

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 2 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Nationals basketballer Sophie Brennan. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra Nationals basketballer Sophie Brennan. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The last three months have been the best of Sophie Brennan's blossoming basketball career, and it's put the 17-year-old guard on a path to pursue her dreams of playing professionally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.