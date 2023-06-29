The Bunbury Men of Song on their way to perform in Canberra

The Bunbury Men of Song are coming to Canberra, to perform at Tuggeranong Uniting Church on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Their repertoire includes songs from shows and musicals, classics, gospel and rock and roll. They also perform commissioned works from Australian composers.
The choir was formed in 1998 in Bunbury in Western Australia.
Choir members come from all walks of life, with students, those seeking work, labourers and trades people, professionals, and retired people all adding their voice.
Some were born in Australia while others have come to make their home in Australia from various places around the world.
While in Canberra, the Bunbury Men of Song will also be singing the National Anthem at the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial followed by the concert at Tuggeranong Uniting Church in Comrie Street, Wanniassa.
The cost of the Tuggeranong concert is a donation at the door, with all proceeds going towards the community work of Tuggeranong Uniting. Please register to attend through eventbrite at www.tuc.org.au The link is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.