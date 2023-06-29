Dense and low-hanging fog cancelled flights at Canberra Airport on Thursday morning as it struggled to fully lift late into the morning.
Flights stayed grounded as conditions meant they couldn't leave, with one passenger describing the situation as a "disordered mess" on Twitter.
A spokesperson from the airport said a total of five flights were cancelled, but services have since resumed as normal again.
Just before 10.30am, fog lingered in the distance as Thursday's forecast of a partly cloudy day eventuated.
The airport recorded temperatures as low as minus 3 degrees on Thursday morning, but the maximum temperature is expected to reach 10 as the day progresses.
After a very wet Wednesday, the forecast for the rest of the week will come as welcome news.
A minimum of 2 degrees will start the day on Friday, with another partly cloudy day bringing the maximum to 12.
The weekend will start with a relatively balmy 4 degree minimum, as the day is expected to reach a maximum of 13 degrees. For any parents heading to their kids' sports, you'll also be glad to know there is only a five per cent chance of rain.
Sunday's minimum is forecast to be 0 degrees, and there is another chance of morning fog. Patches of frost will melt away once the expected maximum temperature of 14 degrees is reached.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
