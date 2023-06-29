I should have been happy for them - these people who I knew were Swifties themselves - but honestly, the pang of jealousy in my stomach was too strong to ignore. Why them and not me? Did Ticketek not know that I was in the top 0.5 per cent of Taylor Swift listeners on Spotify last year? I have a physical copy (and in some instances, multiple copies) of every single one of her albums. Even the Christmas album! Did that not count for anything?