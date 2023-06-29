Corey Horsburgh has some of the best skills for a forward Jack Wighton has ever seen, but it's the trust his fellow Canberra Raiders have in him that makes him ready for State of Origin.
Wighton, who retired from the Origin arena in the lead-up to the current series, backed Horsburgh to come into the Queensland side for the final game of the series.
Brisbane Broncos prop Tom Flegler has a Lisfranc injury in his foot that's set to rule him out of Origin III, and potentially the season.
Horsburgh was the Maroons' 19th man for game two and clearly the next forward in line for a Billy Slater call-up.
He's a passionate Queenslander. Tick. Can play big minutes in the middle. Tick. And is a passionate Queenslander. Tick.
Having won Origin series and World Cups, Wighton knows exactly what's needed on the big stage and he's seen Horsburgh's development this season first hand.
It's why he felt he "deserved" to be picked.
"He's always been a great player, a middle with some of the best skills I've ever seen, but this year's he's doing all the little things that's needed as a middle and as a representative player," Wighton said of Horsburgh.
"He's giving people around him trust that he's going to do his job at all times and I think that's the main thing in Origin is trust.
"It's not about skill or anything like that, it's about working hard and being able to trust the person next to you and he's showing that week to week."
If Horsburgh was called up, it could lead to the perfect Green Machine mate-versus-mate battle - "Big Red" versus Hudson Young.
Two Raiders who if they weren't as mad as cut snakes, they're certainly related to one.
It had Raiders hooker Tom Starling licking his lips about the contest already.
He felt anything could happen when asked if the pair could end up in an Origin sin bin together.
"Who know with those two. They'll go at it on the field if they do come up against each other and they'll probably have a beer after. It'll be good viewing," Starling said.
"There's been a few times at training they get stuck into each other. I'll be looking forward to it for sure."
Starling said Canberra would benefit from having a second Origin player, after Young made his debut in Origin I.
Young was one of the Blues' best in game two, with his break leading to NSW's only try.
He should keep his start for the decider, with the Blues needing a win to avoid a clean sweep.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Starling expected Horsburgh to be a Queensland hit - which was bittersweet for the Novocastrian.
"It's going to be tough to see as a Blues supporter because he's going to go out there and do a good job for the Queensland side," he said.
"He's been working really hard. He's really passionate about Queensland, he loves his Queensland Maroons. It will be pretty special seeing him.
"We've already had 'Huddo' go and make his debut a couple of games ago and it'll be pretty cool for the club to see two of my really good mates go out there to play in the Origin arena.
"It's good for the club and I know Big Red will go out there and do his state and family proud."
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Chris Randall. Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 19. Jojo Fifita, 20. Kruise Leeming, 21. Klese Haas, 22. Jacob Alick.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.