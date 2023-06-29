Itchy feet and the wind have kept the State of Origin and Kangaroos door ajar for Jack Wighton.
The Canberra Raiders star stopped short of ruling out a return to either the Origin arena or the international stage when asked on Thursday.
He's focused on helping the Green Machine keep their spot in the top eight when they face a "flamboyant" Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
The Raiders have won nine of their past 11 games against the Titans and were just one win off top spot.
But they're also just two competition points ahead of the Titans, who will leapfrog them with victory on Saturday.
Wighton retired from representative football in the lead up to this year's Origin series, off the back of a World Cup win with Australia last year.
He's kiboshed answering an SOS from NSW coach Brad Fittler this year, but didn't quash the possibility of a return next year.
The Blues were crying out for a centre of Wighton's quality, given Tom Trbojevic's injury woes and Stephen Crichton's inability to make the jersey his own.
Trbojevic (pectoral) has now been ruled out for the rest of the year.
"I've always got itchy feet mate no matter what it is," Wighton said.
It was a similar story when The Canberra Times asked the 30-year-old about the potential of playing for Australia again in a series of Tests proposed for the end of the year.
Wighton said he didn't want to comment on a possible Kangaroos return before also adding: "We'll see where the wind blows."
He admitted it had been tough watching Origin, with the Blues losing the opening two games of the series to hand the Maroons back-to-back series wins under coach Billy Slater.
It's the first he's watched since calling time on his 10-Origin, seven-Test career.
"It's been difficult just because you always have the emotions and I believe that'll last forever," Wighton said.
"It's one of those games, such an arena and such a build up. You can see the passion."
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Chris Randall. Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 19. Jojo Fifita, 20. Kruise Leeming, 21. Klese Haas, 22. Jacob Alick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
