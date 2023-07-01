Two successive independent calls over four years for a "modest" multi-purpose industry centre to curb the acute boredom experienced by prisoners inside Canberra's jail have been shunned by the ACT government.
But inmates will have easier access to condoms, water-based lubricants and dental dams without having to request them from custodial staff, following a recommendation made by the independent inspector of prisons late last year.
Neil McAllister, the independent inspector of correctional services, delivered his second and final health prisons review back in November last year, and last week the ACT government finally responded.
A dedicated space where detainees can do meaningful work was among the 29 recommendations.
Mr McAllister had repeatedly highlighted the lack of a structured day for inmates, and limited opportunities for rehabilitation and preparation for release.
"While the ACT government agrees there is likely a need to expand these [industry] areas, the planning and development initially requires an analysis of need and use, which will be undertaken as a part of broader planning," ACT Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman said.
Mr McAllister's comprehensive 2022 Healthy Prison Review noted conditions inside the troubled Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) had declined in the two years since his previous report.
The minister disagreed, claiming progress had been made "that was not recognised in this report". He claimed some data used was out of date - although the data used was the latest available.
A recommendation seeking more public transparency and regular reporting around some of the jail's operations, such as the transitional release centre (TRC) and the transitional release program, also was turned down by Mr Gentleman as he delivered the government's response.
"The recommendation will not improve either the number of detainees eligible for the program or the program uptake, and reporting already occurs regularly through various hearings across the year," Mr Gentleman told the ACT Assembly on Thursday.
A low uptake of prisoners into the program and the inability of the "halfway-house" accommodation to accept women has been a thorn in the side of ACT Corrections.
There are currently 10 male detainees in the TRC's transitional accommodation units. In the six months of 2023, just 12 applications were received for the program. Four were declined and one was withdrawn.
The ACT government agreed to nine of Mr McAllister's recommendations, agreed in-principle to a further nine, "noted" nine more, and did not agree to two.
Most of the issues raised by the inspector in the report were either in progress or had been addressed, Mr Gentleman said, including the recruitment of two additional activities officers and a full-time senior education officer for the jail.
While the inspector recommended more mixing of different "cohorts" within the prison, the minister identified this as a security risk.
"Limitations on detainees 'mixing' exist to maintain safety, security and good order," Mr Gentleman said.
He told the Assembly the ACT's over-representation of Indigenous men and women in the justice system remained "a significant concern" and "we are committed to addressing issues that disproportionately impact on Indigenous people".
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
