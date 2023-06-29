I wonder how many Canberrans would have noticed the corrections and retractions (aka corrigendum) by Mr Johnathan Davis MLA in relation to the Legislative Assembly's Standing Committee on Health and Community Wellbeing report into reproductive services at Calvary Hospital?
Obviously this document was the first shot in the clumsy takeover of Calvary by our local government.
Whilst he was loud and angry in his tabling of the document, in the typical style of many politicians, he published the retractions just before the weekend (on June 23) when it was likely to be missed or only read by a few people.
That document certainly had its effect, calling into question the wonderful care provided by the sisters of the Little Company of Mary over the last 40 years.
Mr Davis has conceded at least one quoted anecdote was factually incorrect and that the document drew on just 52 submissions.
How can 52 submissions be considered representative in a city of more than 400,000? If this was a scientific paper I doubt it would make it past the first review.
Mr Davis should apologise to the wonderful Sisters who truly served this community so well. Long after his political career is done and dusted the legacy left by the Sisters will linger on in this community, in the people they worked with, the patients and the families they cared for and most importantly the people they trained. What say you Mr Davis?
Federal Greens, please take note. If you wish for your ACT offshoot to survive stay out of Canberra's business at the federal level.
I'm not sure what part of self-government the federal Greens don't understand but to me it's pretty simple. Self-government means just that; by and for ourselves. It doesn't, and never should have meant, "so long as those in the Federal Parliament don't disagree".
His refusal to understand this played a major part in the downfall of Senator Zed Seselja.
It could have a similar effect on the Greens' share of the vote at all levels in the ACT.
John Murray (Letters, June 22) mocks Senator Jackie Lambie's referral of Australia's Afghanistan commanders to the International Criminal Court because she was only a corporal. He also inferred she was a malingerer.
The reality is that Senator Lambie is concerned the blame for alleged criminal activity in Afghanistan is placed solely on troopers and NCOs. She asks where their leaders were. The senator may be one of the few people who has read the entire Brereton Report.
Brereton revealed the ADF's investigative service was alert to suspect practices very early on in Afghanistan. Commanders and some legal officers deliberately hindered efforts to discover what was happening.
Page 442 of Brereton states that from 2007 to 2016 the ADFIS, in its many interactions with Special Operations Command, encountered a willingness to not only conceal evidence but to obstruct its collection.
The ADFIS's submission specified general and systemic resistance to independent investigations into alleged misbehaviour on 18 occasions - both in Afghanistan and in Australia.
Afghanistan was our longest war. How could the chain of command not know what our soldiers were doing?
Senator Lambie is hoping The Hague can find out what Canberra doesn't want to know.
Well done, Green senators. First you join the opposition to block the government's housing future fund bill. Then you supporting Senator Canavan's motion to refer the ACT government's compulsory acquisition of the Calvary Hospital to an inquiry.
You may have just doomed the Greens members of the ACT Legislative Assembly to lose significant support at next year's ACT Assembly election.
Would Senator Canavan have acted similarly if it was a state government's compulsory acquisition of a Little Company of Mary's hospital, particularly in his home state of Queensland?
As the traffic lights turn green some cars accelerate wildly with a loud crescendo roar.
This is a scene that is replayed 24/7 around Canberra.
Dear gentlemen racers (often young men) your strenuous efforts to delight us all by channelling Jack Brabham are noted but not appreciated.
However, kindly remember that the dragway and Summernats are the right venues to dazzle your mates, while reducing your feelings of guilt for denying peace and quiet to the rest of us drivers and residents alike.
When the traffic lights turn green, please channel "green-peace" instead.
Peter McLoughlin should find a different GP ("The Pharmacy Guild is acting against the interests of patients", Letters, June 26).
For the last 27 years (since I had to leave full-time work because of long-term medical needs) four GPs, one after the other, have assessed me each six months and made out my prescriptions with five repeats.
It's true the pharmacist must wait 21 days between filling each prescription at the PBS rate. But I don't have to see the doctor each month. And I can have a prescription filled early if I'm travelling out of pharmacy range. Using the 21 days rule, I build up spares ahead to cover short trips.
Two months at a time will be more convenient. Don't blame the doctors. It would give the pharmacist less work each month, which I suppose means less money for them - but also less pressure.
Some think a church-run health facility can work as part of the overall health system.
Calvary national doesn't think so. It has walked away from operating Clare Holland House, because the palliative care won't be connected to a public hospital once Calvary ceases to run that.
So Clare Holland House, under Calvary national, wasn't "directly connected to the public hospital to ensure continuity of care for patients needing public palliative care services". It was only connected to the hospital Calvary national ran, not Canberra's main public hospital or to the rest of the health system.
Some think a church-run health facility cares about its staff and wants consultation, and a reasonable transition.
Calvary national doesn't think so. It has abandoned its role at Clare Holland House, without consultation with staff and with no transition process offered either to staff or to the ACT government owning the palliative care facility.
Yet some wonder why taking over a church-owned public hospital makes sense.
ACT bureaucrats have again demonstrated their incompetence by failing to eject Brindabella Christian College from the government land on which it has illegally squatted with a carpark.
The reason is Kafkaesque. The bureaucrats could not process the paperwork inside a month, so the Lyneham Community's Association's application lapsed.
Yet again ACT residents are asking: who does the government we elect and pay for serve?
Yet again a private school gets a favourable deal. Yet again the ACT's planning processes let us down.
The commitment to go to war should be taken only after full parliamentary discussion. An executive decision on this the gravest of decisions is undemocratic.
Hans Blix, speaking on behalf of the United Nations, asked for just one week to establish whether Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. George W Bush, Tony Blair and John Howard refused that request.
The result was an illegal, immoral war opposed by hundreds of thousands of Australians. These demonstrations were not a criticism of the military; they don't make the decisions.
It is the troops who live with physical, emotional and mental stress and moral trauma - not the politicians. That we support the troops, not the war, is not an oxymoron.
Simon Crean clearly stated 20 years ago that there is no graver decision a prime minister can take than sending men and women to a war. And there is no greater breach of trust than committing them to war without telling them the full extent of that commitment.
A fitting legacy for Simon Crean would be to make it illegal for a prime minster and/or the executive government to go to war without a full parliamentary debate.
The way Labor figures who were happy to knife Simon Crean in the back when he was opposition leader now sing his praises represents peak hypocrisy. The tributes from Coalition figures were much more sincere.
The leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his march on Moscow was not to oust Putin and change the regime. Rather it was a "protest" march. Of course it was. Doesn't everyone go on a protest march with tanks and guns? Let's hope the climate change activists here don't get the same idea.
The moral bankruptcy of our society was well demonstrated by the massive resources and media attention directed to the search for five wealthy business people lost at sea in a submarine at the same time as the deaths of hundreds of people on a crowded refugee boat disappeared from the headlines without a trace.
As far as I'm concerned, Senator Canavan is the very epitome of a private member.
In our haste to rebrand Calvary please let us keep the quiet place of the chapel on the ground floor beside the "busyness" of the entrance. It is a place for patients and anxious family and friends. Rebranding is not needed here.
A new hospital for $1 billion vs a concrete base plus two tram lines (light rail) to Woden for $2 billion or more. Something seems inconsistent. I suspect the hospital cost will blow out.
Jane Baker (Letters, June 28) is outraged at the takeover of Clare Holland House and Calvary Hospital. I, too, am outraged. Outraged that the ACT taxpayer is subsidising institutions that are based on Jane's "Christian philosophy" and do not provide the full range of care.
On Tuesday a Russian missile destroyed a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, killing at least 11 and wounding many. A dead Australian possum has reportedly been into the Russian Embassy in a "vulgar act of hooliganism". Why would Australians be so vindictive?
A radio news program on Thursday featured a vox pop to the effect that "if inflation has gone down then why does everything still seem to be going up"? I suggest the article "Inflation surprise as growth slows" (canberratimes.com.au, June 29) as recommended reading.
It was actually the Democrats' leader, Meg Lees, who supported John Howard's GST, not the Greens, as suggested by Rohan Goyne (Letters, June 29).
Victoria's decision to end native forest logging is to be applauded. The NSW and Tasmanian governments must follow suit. The continuing destruction of koala habitat in NSW forests and swift parrot forests in Tasmania is completely immoral.
