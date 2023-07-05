The Canberra Times
Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko on Wagner mutiny, Russian embassy plot, and Australian aid

By Natalie Vikhrov
July 6 2023 - 5:30am
Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko in Canberra. He said the events at the Kremlin showed that Vladimir Putin's power was diminishing. Picture by Gary Ramage
Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko's ambitions of building an embassy on a plot of land previously allocated to Russia have been shelved after the federal government ruled out a future diplomatic presence on the site.

