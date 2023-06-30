Eastlake Football Club have taken a big step closer to playing senior matches back at their "spiritual home" Kingston Oval for the first time in decades.
This week the Demons were one of four Canberra clubs that received part of AFL NSW/ACT's initial $1 million funding allocation for the new ACT Community Football Facilities Fund.
Eastlake received the lion's share of $400,000, with Belconnen Magpies ($150,000), Ainslie Tricolours ($150,000) and Tuggeranong Valley ($50,000) the other recipients.
The ACT government already funded and completed work to fix facilities at Kingston Oval to make them female-friendly as part of an election promise, but the $400,000 from this grant will see the ground surface significantly improved with necessary irrigation upgrades, the installation of an electronic scoreboard, and a major lighting upgrade.
The end goal will be for Eastlake to soon play senior football matches and even night games at the historic ground once again, instead of Phillip and Manuka Oval, where they have had to play due to the poor state of Kingston Oval.
"We believe Kingston Oval is our spiritual home," Demons general manager of football Shaun Young told The Canberra Times.
"The longer plan is for the club to look at taking games of senior football back to the venue, but this funding also plays a key role in the ability to play night matches there too."
The Demons' first grade teams stopped playing at Kingston Oval in the 1980s, but their connection to the ground goes back to the 1920s, and the current-day licensed club is just a few hundred metres down the road.
Eastlake are hoping to further improve Kingston Oval in the future after the ACT government provided some funding assistance to complete master planning.
"We want to bring it back to a venue that becomes our home again, to add and build on that sense of community," Eastlake vice president of football Maureen Cahill said.
"We are delighted that many years of lobbying has come to fruition.
"The residents nearby should not feel any way that this is going to have a major impact on it, as it is a public ground, and as the people who lease it we are very conscious that it does provide open green space.
"We just want the whole thing to come back to the way it was in its heyday in the '60s, where it was an incredibly picturesque and lovely oval with the white fences."
Currently Kingston Oval is not up to the necessary standard to host senior football, with inefficient drainage and poor quality grass, and its use for cricket complicates its maintenance.
"It's just incredibly boggy," Cahill said. "It is a very tired surface. It's not got proper drainage, it needs to be re-seeded to be more suitable for winter."
With participation rates in Australian rules football growing the potential to have night matches with improved lighting at Kingston Oval will also help AFL Canberra competitions cope with longer game days.
"This funding is a recognition that there hasn't been significant investment in infrastructure in the ACT, like every sporting code in Canberra there's always great competition for grounds that are fit for purpose, and it's also the recognition of the growth in the women's game, especially in the ACT," Cahill said.
Eastlake women's first grade side will play Tuggeranong Valley in round 10 at Phillip Oval on Saturday morning, followed by the men's fixtures.
Women's first grade
Ainslie Tricolours vs Queanbeyan Tigers at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday, 11.20am
Eastlake Demons vs Tuggeranong Valley at Phillip Oval, Saturday, 11.30am
Belconnen Magpies vs Gungahlin Jets at Holt 1, Saturday, 12pm
Men's first grade
Eastlake Demons vs Tuggeranong Valley at Phillip Oval, Saturday, 1.15pm
Ainslie Tricolours vs Queanbeyan Tigers at Alan Ray Oval, Saturday, 1.15pm
Belconnen Magpies vs Gungahlin Jets at Holt 1, Saturday, 2pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
