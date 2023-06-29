Australians are unwell. We are anxious. We are depressed. We are literally dying of loneliness - now one of the leading causes of death in this country, along with suicide, alcohol and a range of preventable diseases linked to mental wellbeing.
The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that 44% of us will experience a serious mental health condition at some point in our lives.
Governments across Australia recognise that mental health is at crisis point, and are spending $11.6 billion per year on addressing it, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data. Yet the mental health of Australians is getting worse.
The reason for this is that a huge proportion of total mental health funding is being directed toward expensive-to-run, desperately overstretched emergency services at the bottom of the cliff - rather than to local community services that prevent people from reaching crisis point.
This week's ACT budget delivered more of the same - billions for acute, hospital-based care, while community mental health services continue to be drastically underfunded.
There are many big picture reasons why our mental health is getting worse. Alongside the stressors of COVID and the isolation of lockdowns, increasing numbers of people are being exposed to the devastation of natural disasters.
The gap between the richest 5% of Australians and the rest of us has never been larger, and increased cost-of-living pressures make an enjoyable day-to-day life more and more untenable for most. In times where we most need support, our communities are increasingly fragmented.
We're vastly less likely to be part of a sporting club, church, or other community group compared with Australians in previous years. According to research conducted by former economist, and now Federal Minister for Charities, Dr Andrew Leigh, the average Australian has four to five fewer friends, and knows two to three fewer of their neighbours, than they did in the mid-1980s.
All these pressures exist in our daily lives, and yet, government funding for mental health is mainly funnelled towards acute, hospital-based care.
Since 2014, the ACT government has increased per capita funding for mental health. Yet, the funding for community-based mental health services has almost halved in that time.
Services aren't funded to help people when they first need it, or where they need it. The result is expensive. Both in dollar terms and to the wellbeing of Canberrans.
READ MORE:
Acute hospital care is of course, a vital part of the mental health system. But wherever possible, we want to avoid hospitalising people. Each person who is hospitalised is a person who has reached a crisis point in their lives. Their condition will have escalated, often unnecessarily, because they didn't get help when they first needed it.
When someone is admitted to hospital, they're taken away from their home, their friends, their family, their pets. Admissions - especially when they are involuntary - can be traumatic.
A patient's mental health may stabilise as a result of their admission, but they're usually not given the follow-up care to stay well, to pursue education and employment, and to live a contributing life.
The community sector, meanwhile, provides care that gets to the heart of root causes of mental ill-health, and connects them to people in their community, building the capacity for long-lasting support that eases reliance on services.
Some of the measures that received small crumbs of funding in the latest budget attest to the power of this support.
The Safe Haven Café, for example, is an excellent service staffed by people with lived experience of mental ill-health. When individuals face crisis, they can attend a friendly café, gain hope and understanding from people who have faced similar challenges in their lives, and avoid the long sit under fluorescent lights in the plastic chairs of a typical Emergency Department waiting room.
The WOKE program and Stepping Stones provide free therapy for young people at-risk or in the early stages of developing a mental health condition. These are empowering programs that teach distress management skills and help kids recover from trauma. They save lives by preventing crisis while being cost-effective to run.
Despite being chronically underfunded, community organisations throughout Canberra offer support with housing, domestic violence, child care, household tasks, and other practical measures to reduce distress.
Specialised organisations understand the affirm the identities of service users, catering to members of the LGBTIQ+ community, migrants and refugees, women, men, people with disabilities, young people, and First Nations people. They see the whole person, directly address what's going on in their lives, and offer a sense of belonging.
We need more initiatives like these as mental ill-health prevention and early intervention, as well as supporting people with complex conditions to rehabilitate and recover.
The irony is that this holistic care would amount to a cost savings, both by reducing expensive ED visits and by helping people into employment, increasing their contribution to tax revenue.
But more importantly, it's the ethical duty of governments to enhance wellbeing in the only place we can thrive - our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.