There could be more than 300 Canberrans turning two this year than the one before - and it may be due to some pandemic boredom.
While there were 6151 births in the ACT in 2020, this rose to 6460 in 2021, a report by the Australian Institute of Welfare and Health found.
The national birthrate also rose, as 61 per 1000 women of reproductive age gave birth in 2021, compared to 56 per 1000 in 2020.
This bucked the previous trend of lower nationwide birthrates.
Canberra preschool teachers of 2025 should prepare for some sensitive students.
That's because there were more babies born in March that year than any other month - meaning lots of Pisces, who are supposed to be emotional and creative.
Two-year-old Belle was supposed to be a March baby, but snuck into April.
Being pregnant and having her first child during the COVID pandemic was "daunting", Belle's mum Claire Northfield said.
"I was really anxious," she said.
"Everything was really heightened, but also there was a lot of restrictions in terms of medical appointments ... and I was worried about how that would impact throughout my pregnancy.
"Bringing a child into a world where there's a pandemic can be a little bit daunting as well."
COVID caused a number of restrictions, including limiting how many people could be present during appointments, labour and post-birth.
"One of the biggest things that my husband found was that when we went in for ultrasound, he was only allowed in for a few minutes ... he feels he missed out [that]," Ms Northfield said.
The parents limited visitors in the first few months because they were extra cautious about germs and illness.
Ms Northfield said she and Belle were not put into a mother or parents group.
"That was a little bit isolating for both of us in those first few weeks," she said.
In addition to a higher birthrate, mothers are continuing to have children at older ages.
The Australia wide average maternal age rose from 30 in 2020 to 31.1.
READ MORE:
The average age of a mother giving birth to a child in the ACT in 2021 was 31.8 years old.
In that year, the territory tied with Victoria for having the oldest birthing mothers, and lowest rate of teen pregnancies at 0.8 per cent.
Canberra also has the oldest dads in the country.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.