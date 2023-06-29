The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Claire Northfield's daughter part of Canberra COVID-19 baby boom

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Northfield and her daughter Belle. Picture by The Photo Mumma
Claire Northfield and her daughter Belle. Picture by The Photo Mumma

There could be more than 300 Canberrans turning two this year than the one before - and it may be due to some pandemic boredom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.