Talk about paddock to plate. The Boat House and Pialligo Truffles are collaborating for an event that starts with a truffle hunt and ends with a five-course feast, in a beautiful outdoor setting a stone's throw from where you've picked the truffles. Starting at 11.30am on July 22, 23, 29 and 30, enjoy a glass of bubbles and some truffle brioche before you set off on the hunt with the Pialligo team and their cute canines.
The family-operated farm is home to more than 800 trees producing truffles known for their oaky, nutty and earthy flavour.
Following the hunt, guests will indulge in a sumptuous feast prepared by The Boat House team, starting with a truffled farm egg and Oscietra caviar, followed by truffle butter poached John Dory, salsify, warrigal greens; crown-roasted corn-fed bird with truffle creme cabbage; waygu beef, truffle Jerusalem artichoke, cime di rapa, perigueux; and a truffle cremeux profiterole to finish.
Out at Lerida Estate, there's a truffle menu available every weekend throughout July. Order two courses from the set menu for $60, or three for $75.
Entrees include king prawn and beef carpaccio with fresh parmesan, rocket and roasted pine nuts with a drizzle of white truffle oil and fresh black truffle shavings; and field mushrooms filled with truffled roast pumpkin and sweet potato with haloumi. Mains include a slow-cooked pork belly served on truffled cauliflower puree with harissa and broccolini and fresh black truffle; baked Atlantic salmon fillet with black truffle salsa, fennel and zucchini slaw with fresh black truffle; a king prawn and chorizo risotto with white wine and garlic, truffle salsa and fresh shaved black truffle. For dessert there's a choice between chocolate ganache and truffle tart with a truffle-infused hazelnut and brandy ganache and double cream; or a cheese and truffle platter with truffled ash brie, truffle cheddar, quince paste and crackers.
Sample some of Ken Helm's latest releases alongside a truffle menu showcasing Damian Robinson's Turalla Truffles at a fine dining dinner at The Hyatt Hotel Canberra
This dinner, on July 27, promises to be a very bespoke affair, with Helm and Robinson on hand to explain their produce and the processes involved.
Hyatt executive chef Shaji Veetil has prepared a delicious-looking five-course menu alongside matched wines. From a chawanmushi, hokkaido scallop, cup mushroom, avocado and truffle camembert to a foggy winter forest cake with chocolate brownie, amaretto cherries, kirsch mousse, rosella jelly, single-origin weiss bassam chocolate cremeux, pistachio moss and black truffle ice cream.
Helm might also bring along some of the hidden treasures in his cellar so it promises to be a fun night.
Want to celebrate Christmas in July at home? QT Canberra executive chef Michael Box has more gifts than Santa, with six menus available to order. There's a full-on festive feast that serves four to six people, including a selection of entrees, seafood, protein, sides and sumptuous desserts including pudding and brandy custard and a winter wattleseed pavlova with stone fruit. Or there's the option of just ordering the proteins, entrees, sides or desserts on their own. Prices from $50. The festive feast is $680 for 18 items. Order by July 29, pick-up available 72 hours after order.
Helix Bar and Dining at the Vibe Hotel, Canberra Airport, is hosting an indulgent five-course dinner in partnership with The Truffle Baron Farm on July 28. Head chef Tarit Gosh and his team are showcasing truffles in dishes such as ricotta-stuffed zucchini flowers with pecorino and truffle oil; seared Hervey Bay scallops with smoked cauliflower puree, Jerusalem artichoke and a truffle and garlic salsa; locally sourced lamb cutlet with truffle labneh, glazed beetroot, balsamic caviar and fig jus; beef tenderloin with potato and asparagus; and a truffle-infused chocolate and lemon sponge topped with berry sorbet and shaved truffle.
There'll be live music and you can dial-up the experience with a wine pairing featuring locally sourced labels, for an extra $30.
One for the diary. Head up to the National Botanic Gardens on September 2-3 for Botanica, a spirits and food festival about the botanicals that are crafted into spirits and produce.
There'll be more than 75 craft gins and other spirts available for tasting, alongside masterclasses, demonstrations and multiple food trucks.
Manly Spirits, Karu Distillery, Ambrosia Distillery and Black Snake Distillery are among the first-named attendees, with more to follow soon.
Your $70pp ticket gets you four hours of tastings, a live stage with masterclasses and demonstrations, food trucks, onsite Botanic Bar, and a goodie bag full of special treats.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
