Want to celebrate Christmas in July at home? QT Canberra executive chef Michael Box has more gifts than Santa, with six menus available to order. There's a full-on festive feast that serves four to six people, including a selection of entrees, seafood, protein, sides and sumptuous desserts including pudding and brandy custard and a winter wattleseed pavlova with stone fruit. Or there's the option of just ordering the proteins, entrees, sides or desserts on their own. Prices from $50. The festive feast is $680 for 18 items. Order by July 29, pick-up available 72 hours after order.

