Canberra's truffle season continues with hunts and festive feasts

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 5 2023 - 12:00am
Head out to Pialligo Truffles for a truffle hunt followed by a feast provided by The Boat House. Picture supplied
Head out to Pialligo Truffles for a truffle hunt followed by a feast provided by The Boat House. Picture supplied

Talk about paddock to plate. The Boat House and Pialligo Truffles are collaborating for an event that starts with a truffle hunt and ends with a five-course feast, in a beautiful outdoor setting a stone's throw from where you've picked the truffles. Starting at 11.30am on July 22, 23, 29 and 30, enjoy a glass of bubbles and some truffle brioche before you set off on the hunt with the Pialligo team and their cute canines.

