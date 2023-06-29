A man who made a "vile comment" while publicly exposing himself to a worker committed a "stupid, misogynistic, humiliating act", a court has heard.
"Your actions were abhorrent to the victim, which degraded her as a person and a woman in the performance of her job," magistrate Robert Cook said while sentencing the offender.
Ethan Travis Richardson, 22, on Thursday faced the ACT Magistrates Court, where he escaped conviction for a charge of indecent exposure.
The McKellar man will enter into a 12-month good behaviour order after the incident in question, which took place in the early hours of December 5, 2021, in Civic.
Just before 6am, Richardson approached a woman who was part of a clean-up crew working on Garema Place.
When the victim asked Richardson and a friend to move so she could clean, the pair refused.
The offender then pulled his shorts and underwear down below his knees, placing his hands above his head and exposing his genitals.
After a few seconds, Richardson stumbled towards the woman while pulling up his underwear.
The woman marched towards the flasher and directed him to leave.
Now only standing about three metres away from her, Richardson once again exposed his genitals before walking away.
The victim would soon after the incident tell police the offender had, while exposing himself, said words to the effect of: "I am going to shove my c--- in your mouth."
According to court documents, she declined to provide police with a statement, telling them she simply wanted to do her job.
However, the woman would help police identify Richardson while they were interviewing the offender, mouthing "that's them" and pointing at the pair as she continued to clean.
Prosecutor Margaret Smith said the victim would have felt "quite isolated" when she was approached by a "significantly intoxicated" Richardson on an empty Garema Place.
Ms Smith said general deterrence for the community was "highly relevant for this type of offending".
A defence lawyer told the court her client, who had been celebrating his 21st birthday on the night of the incident, grew up taking on the roll of a "class clown" and participated in "attention-seeking behaviour".
She said Richardson had no recollection of the "stupid, misogynistic, humiliating act", which he had not done for sexual gratification.
The court heard the offender was "appalled" and "could not believe it was him" once he saw clear CCTV footage.
Upon seeing that video one day prior to his hearing, the man pleaded guilty.
Speaking directly to Richardson, the magistrate said the offender was placing the court "in a difficult position".
"You've got so much going for you and you throw it away with this sort of stuff," he said.
Mr Cook described the man's comment during the indecent exposure as "entirely offensive and inappropriate" and "degrading".
The magistrate said he understood why efforts for restorative justice had fallen through with the victim not wanting "to go through it again".
"It would have been a remedy for you but not for her," he said.
Mr Cook ultimately exercised his discretion to not record a conviction.
"Your liberty out in the community is conditional on you not breaking the law," Mr Cook said.
"Good luck."
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
