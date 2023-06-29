The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ethan Richardson handed good behaviour order for Garema Place flashing

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Richardson, who was sentenced on Thursday. Picture Facebook
Ethan Richardson, who was sentenced on Thursday. Picture Facebook

A man who made a "vile comment" while publicly exposing himself to a worker committed a "stupid, misogynistic, humiliating act", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.