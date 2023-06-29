The National Capital Authority has revealed the final business case for the Ngurra Cultural Precinct will not be presented to the government for consideration until late this year, but said the completion time will remain the same despite the delay.
The Ngurra Cultural Precinct - meaning "home", "country" or "place of belonging" - will be built on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin between Old Parliament House and the Australian War Memorial, and is managed by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS)
Speaking on behalf AIATSIS, chief executive of the National Capital Authority Sally Barnes said the case is still in its "conceptual stage", but "there's a pathway through to take it to the government for consideration".
"That final business case will include the outcome of the architectural design competition, including the preferred design concept, and it will give indicative project costings over a 20-year life cycle," she said.
"And it will also update the government ... on the outcomes of recent stakeholder consultation.
"They're also looking at philanthropic initiatives to support the construction of the project ... they're hoping to commence detailed co-design with key stakeholders including local traditional owners, and engagement with architects and procurement of project delivery adviser, and then work through the statutory approval processes."
Ms Barnes was unable to say whether First Nations people had been consulted about the location of the precinct, following backlash when it was initially announced.
She said the original expected completion time of 2027/28 is still the aim of AIATSIS.
"In terms of our role, it will be working through the approval processes, and you've got our commitment that we'll be doing that as quickly as possible and in a thorough way, but working with [AIATSIS] to have everything ready to go through consultation," she said.
"Because the site is in the parliamentary zone, it comes to Parliament for approval, which can actually help speed things up that if parliament approves the actual work."
The $316 million precinct is earmarked to include a learning centre, a national resting place to care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander ancestral remains and a new base for AIATSIS, which is currently located adjacent to the National Museum of Australia on Acton Peninsula.
Ms Barnes said whether the cost will remain the same will be revealed once the final design has been finalised.
"I know that AIATSIS is working with that budget, very close to [it]," she said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
