Hands up if you're a man who regularly use vitamin C, or are aware of its benefits. Anyone?
Samantha Thomson, global innovation manager for McPhersons Consumer Products answered a few key questions that's sure to have men reaching for a bottle of this powerhouse ingredient.
What are the benefits of incorporating vitamin C into a skincare routine? Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that helps protect the skin from damage and fight the visible signs of premature ageing. It targets collagen to help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Vitamin C also brightens and evens the skin tone for a radiant looking complexion.
What are the different ways vitamin C can be added into a routine? Vitamin C can be included in serums, moisturisers, masks and powders. Serums have a high concentration of Vitamin C and are formulated for optimal absorption into the skin. However, the specific efficacy can also depend on the stability and formulation of the vitamin C product.
Apply in the morning to help protect the skin from environmental aggressors throughout the day.
What ingredients work well with vitamin C? Niacinamide (Vit. B3) is an all-rounder which can improve the appearance of enlarged pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone. Hyaluronic acid helps to bind moisture in the skin to enhance hydration. Retinol is widely used for its anti-ageing benefits for collagen boosting and firming the skin. AHAs, such as glycolic and lactic acids, help to remove dead skin cells and promote skin renewal which can enhance Vitamin C's efficacy.
Dr. LeWinn's Reversaderm Glycolic Cleanser is great to use a few times a week on nights you do not use retinol to keep skin clear. It is important to remember that for sensitive skin vitamin C, AHAs and retinol should be introduced separately and gradually to minimise potential irritation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.