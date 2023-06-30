Sheer resilience: just don't call them 'women farmers'

Shearing is over and Denbigh's hundred-year-old woolshed stands silent. Narrow shafts of golden light pierce the gloom of this bush cathedral dedicated to the worship of wool, spotlighting it's hand-hewn timbers and lanolin-soaked boards.
Set on a rise overlooking the Lachlan River at Bevandale, about 90 minutes north of Canberra, the woolshed is one of Kelly Dowling's favourite places. She loves its tangible history and the view when the corrugated-iron shutters are thrown open during shearing.
Not just the rolling hills and sweep of gums growing along the meandering riverbank, but the interior scene too. Support posts made from whole trunks of towering stringybarks, so huge in diameter that even the lankiest shearer would stretch to hug them.
Holding pens filled with the merino sheep that Kelly has bred and nurtured with her father, Eric, and brother, Luke. Shearers skilfully stripping away the miracle fibre that has sustained the Dowling family for more than 150 years.
Kelly handles every fleece, classing each one before it's pressed. The scale of this personal commitment is astonishing. When she came back to work in the enterprise about 20 years ago, it ran 10,000 sheep. Today, there are five properties in Kelly's charge, and the livestock count has climbed to around 36,000.
The expansion has come despite drought, heartbreaking loss and life-threatening illness, with Kelly demonstrating resilience time and again since becoming a full-time farmer.
Her return home coincided with the start of the crippling Millenium drought and a decade of tough years. At its peak, she and Eric turned to government contract work, fencing the National Arboretum in Canberra, so they had enough money to purchase hay for their starving sheep.
Then in 2016, Kelly's beloved younger brother, Rob, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. He died the following year, leaving behind a two-week old baby, a devastated wife and two teenage daughters from an earlier marriage. "None of us could talk about it for a long time," Kelly admits.
Ten months later, Kelly almost died too. She was in Sydney with her husband, Phil, when she began experiencing severe abdominal pain. An obstruction had cut off blood supply to her small intestine, causing strangulation - a condition that can quickly lead to gangrene, peritonitis and death.
Kelly survived emergency surgery and then pushed herself through recovery, drawing on the drive and determination she developed in army officer training at the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra, where she fetched up after high school.
Motivated by a genuine passion for sheep and wool, she pushed the farm enterprise too, creating a legacy that fills her father with pride. A man of few words, when asked about his daughter, Eric says simply: "She can do anything."
There is no denying that the past few years have tested most Australian farmers. News reports from rural and regional communities have been filled with stories of loss and devastation linked to unrelenting drought, unending floods, unprecedented bushfires, storms and tropical cyclones.
Add to that a worldwide pandemic and the financial challenges brought by soaring inflation, trade embargos and labour shortages. It has been a tough time to be a farmer, or someone who relies on farming for their livelihood.
With these challenges has come a growing awareness of the importance of resilience - both for individuals and their communities. A myriad of research projects and support programs have been rolled out to investigate what makes one person or place more resilient than another, and to help prepare rural communities so they are better able to cope with climate change and disaster.
A Queensland study published in 2007 asked rural residents to identify the characteristics they believed contribute to individuals being resilient. Unsurprisingly, they included the ability to bounce back or move on, resourcefulness, a positive attitude, willingness to embrace change and adapt, ingenuity and creativity, having a vision for the future, and being prepared to work hard and have a go, even though you might not succeed.
Being open to seeking help from others and having a sense of humour were in the mix too, and so was having a strong sense of connection to the land - a recurring theme with so many of the farmers I have written about over the years.
Most recently, my focus has been women on the land, and in particular active farmers who have been pushed to their physical and emotional limits.
In part, I was inspired by the changing face of Australian agriculture that has emerged through news media over the past few years. More often than not, when television crews interview someone from the rural sector about the impact of disaster or difficult times, the person fronting the camera is a woman. And a woman proudly wearing the label "farmer".
Even 10 years ago this was relatively rare. That's not because there were fewer women farming then; it was more that many were reluctant to be in the limelight, or presume to speak on behalf of their industry.
Of course, women have long been part of the farming scene in Australia. From the first years of European settlement, they accompanied their families in pioneering ventures.
During the goldrush years of the mid-1800s, more than a few were left to manage properties while the men raced off to make their fortunes. Future generations did the same thing during two world wars, at the same supporting the war effort through volunteer groups such as the County Women's Association and Red Cross.
In 2012, I was honoured to have veteran ABC Landline reporter Pip Courtney launch one of my books at a rural press club gathering in Adelaide, where she spoke about the changes she had seen over almost 20 years of covering rural issues.
She had been working at Landline for only a year when the ABC announced it was sponsoring a new award celebrating the Australian Rural Woman of the Year. At the time, one of the key issues being debated was the legal status of women who worked on farms, and, their "right" to claim legally, and without embarrassment, the title "farmer", as opposed to "farmer's wife".
Pip recalled pulling together a piece about the inaugural winner, Deb Thiele, a grain grower from the South Australian Mallee. "It was remarkable the stir it caused when we showed pictures of her driving a massive John Deere tractor. It was assumed it was a set-up for the cameras and that she didn't really drive this big beast, which of course she did," Pip said.
Most of the women I have written about, including Kelly Dowling, don't like the label "women farmers". They do not consider themselves a curious novelty.
They are farmers, plain and simple, and they don't see what they are doing as anything particularly exceptional or unusual. Despite being modest to a fault, they are extremely capable, admired by their neighbours and peers for their abilities.
And their stories are particularly inspiring at a time when so many of us are searching for insights into how we can build our own resilience.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.