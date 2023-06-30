The Canberra Times

Sheer resilience: just don't call them 'women farmers'

By Liz Harfull
Updated July 1 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 5:00am
Kelly Dowling feels at home in the woolshed. Picture by Liz Harfull
Shearing is over and Denbigh's hundred-year-old woolshed stands silent. Narrow shafts of golden light pierce the gloom of this bush cathedral dedicated to the worship of wool, spotlighting it's hand-hewn timbers and lanolin-soaked boards.

