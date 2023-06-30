Canberra judo rising star Thomas Cramp is eager to one-up his father as he marches toward his dream of competing at the Olympic Games.
Cramp's father Ben was an ex-judoka and taught him and his sister everything about the sport in the lounge room of their family home.
Now 18 years old, Cramp is set to represent Australia at the Junior Asian Cup tournament in Hong Kong on July 16 and Macau the following week.
"It's a big thing for my family," Cramp told The Canberra Times.
"I've always been up for any opportunity to go out and compete.
"We've been at small competitions in Canberra to bigger ones in Sydney, just getting any experience I can to get on the mat and have a fight."
Only half way through Year 12 at Marist College, while juggling his studies, Cramp is striving to achieve his dream of representing Australia at the Olympic Games.
But his father would be content with him focusing on judo full-time too.
"Judo comes first for Tom, he trains everyday," Ben Cramp said.
"He wants to go to a few Olympics and a few world titles and get the maximum out of the sport he can.
"He wants to make himself proud and his family proud.
"The Junior Asian Cup is a big opportunity for him, and if he gets a medal over there it will mean everything."
The former Australian top-ranked under-18 champion has established himself as one of the best juniors in the sport, currently ranked third in Australia after winning 37 fights in 2022.
He competes in the under-73kg junior men's division, but has also excelled among older rivals, finishing third in the Sydney International Open in February earlier this year and he also won the Melbourne International Open in March.
The national championships on the Gold Coast in early June were a perfect chance to get recognised by Australian selectors, and his performance saw him rewarded with an invitation to join the junior development team.
It's all building nicely toward making the Australian Olympic team in the future, though for now he's focused on the immediate events ahead.
"Getting through the Junior Asian Cup with a good result is the goal, and I'm hoping to go further to the world championships and the Brisbane Olympic Games," Cramp said.
"It's all about preparing yourself, getting yourself set knowing what you have got to do.
"I've just got to win, that's it."
