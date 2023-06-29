And concerts. My god. Is there a person in this country who has not queued online, on the phone, outside in the street in the olden days, to get tickets to see their idols? Or if not their idols, then someone who breaks the monotony of our lives? I have clear memories of setting an alarm at 2am to queue outside a ticket office for tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld with all my cash stuffed into the toe of my Ugg boot; of sleeping on a mattress on the footpath outside the ticket office for the Sydney Olympics and taking money from complete strangers because I was first in the queue. And when I became slightly more comfortable, paying ridiculous amounts to scalpers to see Bob Dylan and Patti Smith and Leonard Cohen. Swear to God, who would begrudge fans from seeing the objects of their love and adoration, the ones who perform at least. Not everyone loves refreshing the NSW ICAC home page as much as I do.