"Blake is confident First Immortal will run out a strong 2500 metres. There's only a few horses in the race that have run over the 2500 metres so it's going to be foreign ground for a lot of the runners. We've drawn an ideal barrier in number one. Blake should have First Immortal just running off the pace and with any luck we'll get the last crack at them. We've not sure what we'll do with First Immortal regarding his next start after Saturday's race. We'll monitor his condition on Monday morning if the horse pulls up alright we may look at another race for three-year-olds in a couple of weeks at Caulfield or we may give him a break and set him for some nice staying races in the autumn. We had considered giving him a start or two in the spring but he's already had a big campaign in this preparation. He'll be an even better horse in the autumn."