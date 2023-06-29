Trainers Mark and Levi Kavanagh understand young horses are the key to long-term success in any racing stable and on Saturday they saddle up two of their budding stars in feature races at Flemington.
The father and son training combination, who went into a partnership, just over two years ago, have promising three-year-olds First Immortal in the $200,000 Mahogany Challenge Final (2500m) and Lounge Bar Rubi in the $150,000 Silver Bowl Series Final (1400m).
Levi said First Immortal and Lounge Bar Rubi were among a group of 40 horses in work at their Flemington stables.
"It's taken us a while to get good quality young horses in the stable but we're getting there now," the young trainer told ACM Racing.
"It just takes time to get educate and get them ready to race. There's no shortcuts training young horses. We've been having a good run over the last few weeks and we're hoping First Immortal and Lounge Bar Rubi can provide us with a couple of winners at Flemington on Saturday."
Champion jockey Blake Shinn, who is chasing his first Victoria Jockeys' Premiership phoned Kavanagh for the ride on First Immortal after riding the lightly raced galloper to victory three runs back at Flemington.
"Blake is a world-class jockey," Kavanagh said. "Blake put his hand up for the ride on First Immortal. We booked him straight away. We're very lucky Blake does a lot of work for our stable. He often rides our horses in jump-outs or barrier trials. He's got a great understanding of First Immortal. Blake won on the horse three runs ago at Flemington and then had no luck at his next start after First Immortal drew a wide barrier in a 2000 metre race. Blake has a good opinion of First Immortal. He believes with a bit more time he'll develop into an above average stayer. We're just hoping we can win on Saturday to help give Blake another win in his quest for his first Melbourne Jockeys' premiership."
First Immortal has his first start over 2500 metres on Saturday but Kavanagh is confident the distance will hold no qualms for the son of Churchill.
"We've always thought First Immortal would be better over more ground," he said.
"Blake is confident First Immortal will run out a strong 2500 metres. There's only a few horses in the race that have run over the 2500 metres so it's going to be foreign ground for a lot of the runners. We've drawn an ideal barrier in number one. Blake should have First Immortal just running off the pace and with any luck we'll get the last crack at them. We've not sure what we'll do with First Immortal regarding his next start after Saturday's race. We'll monitor his condition on Monday morning if the horse pulls up alright we may look at another race for three-year-olds in a couple of weeks at Caulfield or we may give him a break and set him for some nice staying races in the autumn. We had considered giving him a start or two in the spring but he's already had a big campaign in this preparation. He'll be an even better horse in the autumn."
Lounge Bar Rubi has won five of his ten starts and Kavanagh believes the Silver Bowl Series Final is an ideal race for the three-year-old.
"We can't fault the condition of Lounge Bar Rubi," he said.
"The horse is in great order. Lounge Bar Rubi is very similar to First Immortal. They have both had great preparations. Lounge Bar Rubi has been very consistent. I'm sure he'll appreciate the 1600 metres of the Silver Bowl Final. This is the race we had set him for and we're really happy with his fitness and how the horse is going into the race. The only slight concern we have is barrier ten. It can be a bit tricky from the 1600 metre barrier when you've drawn a wide gate. We'll instruct our jockey Brad Rawiller to let Lounge Bar Rubi to settle in behind the other runners before making his run. The form around Lounge Bar Rubi is pretty strong. I think he should be there in the finish but in saying that it's a handy field of three-year-olds that are in the Silver Bowl Final."
BET365 rates First Immortal a $5 chance in early betting markets for the Mahogany Challenge Final while Lounge Bar Rubi is a $9 hope of winning the Silver Bowl Series Final.
