While it is understandable suggestions the ACT could allow "Gillick competent" under-18-year-olds to access voluntary assisted dying have dominated early coverage of Thursday's "Listening Report", there is much more to the voluntary assisted dying conversation than this.
The report, which has taken months to prepare, drew upon more than 30 meetings with stakeholders, 106 formal submissions from individuals and organisations, 366 "short answer" submissions and input from a wide range of community-based organisations and health practitioners.
The most important takeaway from the 15-page document is that VAD is a very complex and nuanced issue which affects a wide range of people in a remarkably diverse number of ways.
While the principal focus of discussions on euthanasia and voluntary assisted dying is almost always on the person who, due to unacceptable suffering caused by a terminal illness, wants to end their life, they are not the only stakeholders.
Much of the "listening report" is given over to the concerns of other interested parties, including health professionals, organisations delivering health services, carers, family members, aged care providers and disability advocacy groups - to name just a few.
This is as it should be. While it is universally accepted VAD must always be based on a decision by a competent individual to end their life with dignity at a time and a place of their own choosing, this is not something that can occur in isolation.
It is imperative any ACT VAD legislation is based on the premise the person choosing to avail themselves of it is supported throughout the entire journey by qualified professionals willing and able to offer counselling and advice.
This is why strict eligibility criteria, a thorough request process, an independent assessment of the patient by at least two health professionals and very strict controls on the prescription, management and administration of the VAD substance is vital.
Of equal importance is the need to ensure individual health professionals and health service providers can opt out of providing VAD if it is contrary to their beliefs.
That said, and the report makes this point strongly, this must be conditional on their not hindering access to the service.
"A common suggestion was that health and aged care services should be required to allow an eligible person's health professionals access to the premises to assist the person to progress through the voluntary assisted dying process," it states.
In other words, nobody should be denied access to VAD just because they are a resident of an aged care, health, or end-of-life facility run by a faith-based organisation.
While the question of access to VAD by individuals under the age of 18 is something no other jurisdiction in this country has yet chosen to address there is no reason the ACT should not consider the matter.
Given, as the report makes clear, nothing about VAD can be dealt with on a "one-size-fits-all" basis it is legitimate to question an age-based cut-off point that does not take into account the individual's degree of suffering, their life expectancy, maturity, or competence.
While the suggestion people as young as 14 may, under exceptional circumstances, be given the right to decide to end their pain may be shocking to some, this is an area in which the wishes of the affected individuals and the judgement of the medical professionals should take precedence.
It will be very disappointing if, as a result of negative responses by interests outside of the ACT, discussion of this important issue is shut down. VAD is too important to too many people to be used as a political football.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.