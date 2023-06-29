The Canberra Times
Opinion

Brett Heffernan | Electricity is not cheaper and cleaner than gas. Here's why

By Brett Heffernan
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two million Australian households rely on gas for in-home cooking, hot water and/or heating. Picture Shutterstock
Two million Australian households rely on gas for in-home cooking, hot water and/or heating. Picture Shutterstock

Not all gases are the same. The ACT's ban on new natural gas connections does not apply to LPG, which makes perfect sense. The ACT government's timeline for transitioning away from natural gas by 2045 is in perfect sync with the schedule for replacing all conventional LPG with renewable, zero-emitting LPG over the same timeframe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.