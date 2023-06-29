The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Learning a hell of a lot': Wallabies brains trust Nic White and Eddie Jones plot Springboks upset in Rugby Championship

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Jones and Nic White form a huge part of the Wallabies' brains trust. Picture Julius Dimataga/RugbyAU Media
Eddie Jones and Nic White form a huge part of the Wallabies' brains trust. Picture Julius Dimataga/RugbyAU Media

Oh the stories you would hear if you sat down for dinner with Nic White and Eddie Jones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.