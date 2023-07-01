I've just been looking at the flower and vegetable seed catalogues to order the seeds for spring and summer. For the last decade or so I've tried to be sensible. There are only two humans regularly eating from the garden, and both of us are gently decaying as the decades pass by and are no longer able to do so much weeding, and sadly, less gluttonous vegie eating too, so it would be sensible to plant, say, three tomato bushes, a row of silverbeet and spinach, a plot of carrots, a small amount of sweet corn...