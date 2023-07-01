The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: Giving in to garden temptations

Jackie French
By Jackie French
July 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make this the year you start growing your favourite fruit. Picture Shutterstock
Make this the year you start growing your favourite fruit. Picture Shutterstock

Despite bellowing a hymn that began "Yield not to temptation..." every morning for several years in my school days, I'm a firm believer in giving way to all temptation of the garden variety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.