Times Past: June 30, 1975

No matter the generation or the advancement of technology, certain attractions will never cease to amaze. Trains are one such attraction, whether toy size or larger than life, Canberra's popular Weston Park miniature train still brings joy to those that choose to play, watch and travel on one of the oldest forms of transportation. On this day in 1975, Canberra got its first miniature train operation.
The Canberra Times report said that after nine years of frustration and setbacks, Canberra's first miniature train opened for business on the weekend. The tiny train is in Weston Park. It is a 1.5 scale model of the Class 36 locomotive and was the dream of the late Mr Albert Yelland, a former engineer, and Mr Gordon Holbrook.
The train's history spans nine years of haggling with government departments. It was originally decided that the train would run on a Cotter River site, but after two years of work, costing Mr Yelland and Mr Holbrook $8000, the site was withdrawn.
Because they believed in the idea the two men then applied for a second site, in Weston Park, in 1966. Four years later, the second site was approved. Plans were submitted and approved, a further two years later. In 1973, the site was found to be unsuitable. Difficulties that arose about a second site, still in Weston Park, were sorted out and it was announced the train would be in operation by early 1974.
In February, Mr Yelland passed, without seeing his dream realised. His death set the project back until Mr Holbrook and his two sons, Paul and Graham, could work on the site at weekends and public holidays.
On Saturday the train chuffed its way out of the kiosk station, carrying children born well after the train idea was conceived, to do three circuits of the track. Mr Gordon Holbrook said the train would be running all through the week. The cost of a ride only 30 cents.
"Preschools and others will use it a lot during the week, we think, but we expect Sundays to be our busiest day," he said. The train had been a long time coming but it looks as though, finally, it is here to stay.
