Times Past: June 30, 1975

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 30 2023 - 12:30am
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 30, 1975.
No matter the generation or the advancement of technology, certain attractions will never cease to amaze. Trains are one such attraction, whether toy size or larger than life, Canberra's popular Weston Park miniature train still brings joy to those that choose to play, watch and travel on one of the oldest forms of transportation. On this day in 1975, Canberra got its first miniature train operation.

