ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr reveals reasons for new Bruce stadium

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:24pm
Andrew Barr says a new stadium has to be cost-effective to avoid making Raiders and Brumbies ticket prices too high. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Andrew Barr says a new stadium has to be cost-effective to avoid making Raiders and Brumbies ticket prices too high. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says stadium ownership looms as a deal-breaker for his Bruce renewal plan, adamant the ACT government must own a new facility and declaring there were too many red-flag problems to justify pursuing Civic as a location option.

