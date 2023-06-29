It may be 25 weeks until December 25 but Christmas has already landed in Canberra.
Xmas in July kicked off on Thursday, bringing with it all the magic of a European Christmas market (and pairing it with the cold depths of a Canberra winter).
With the inaugural event attracting 45,000 visitors last year, the team are back to transform the National Rose Gardens into a festive winter wonderland complete with Nutcrackers, Christmas trees and millions of fairy lights.
And as for those looking for a culinary experience, Xmas in July is dishing up the ultimate melted cheese experience, raclette, as well as mulled wine.
This year there is also a chocolate area which offers different types of hot chocolate - both with alcohol and without - and a section that features local chocolatiers.
But the key thing organiser Vincent Hernandez wanted from the market were wooden huts, so he imported some from Europe.
"If you go to every Christmas market in Europe, every major one would have huts everywhere and it's part of the charm and part of the atmosphere," he said.
"And when you're going to see all the ones we have here lit up with the artisans in there, it just creates a bit of magic and it's premium and it's unique and I think it's such a special touch and that's how it should be.
"I thought this was something that people would enjoy in Australia. And it has been proven right. And to do that I had to import wood huts from Europe because you could not find that anywhere. And start recreating that magic of what we experienced in Europe"
For Mr Hernandez, the festival is a chance to relive the Christmases he grew up with. Born and raised in France, his first Christmas in Australia was spent on Bondi Beach. It was a great day but didn't have the same festive feeling he was used to.
While this weekend's festivities may not be in the right month, Mr Hernandez said Canberra's cold weather made it feel more Christmassy than any other Christmas he has celebrated in his new home country.
"Canberra is the closest you get to real winter like we have in Europe," he said.
"And I think it makes so much sense with all the embassies, all the culture there is in Canberra and the multicultural aspect to have it here.
"We had the entire Finland embassy come to the event last year and say 'We are Christmas'. And they were right. They are."
As well as offering all things Christmas, the event will be a chance to sip your way through some of the most famous wine regions, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Cotes du Rhone, Loire, and Provence, or you can even treat yourself to a flute of champagne. And don't worry beer lovers - craft brews and locally distilled beverages have also joined the party.
The market will also feature a curated selection of artisans offering gifts, from locally sourced products and jewellery to children's toys, snow globes, clothes, organic tea, and gourmet treats.
There's also the fire pit experience - one of the highlights of the event - that offers a place to gather, relax, and enjoy the (not quite) holiday season.
Xmas in July will run until Sunday at the National Rose Gardens. For tickets to the fire pit experience go to christmasinjuly.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
