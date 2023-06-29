Taylor Swift fans across Canberra have been on a roller-coaster of emotion this week as they battled it out to get tickets to the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.
Karen Kosonen was not one of the lucky ones to score tickets in the Frontier members' presale on Wednesday.
"I felt numb," she said.
"I felt a lot of emotional damage and stress."
It was a crushing blow for the devoted Swiftie - the name given to the pop singer's diehard fans.
Her two tattoos display her love of Swift's music. One upper arm has ink inspired by the Red album and the other has artwork inspired by the latest album, Midnights.
"She makes us feel all sorts of emotions. She brings us along for the journey and helps us deal with our own as well," Ms Kosonen said.
Some Canberrans took a day off work and had multiple devices open in an attempt to nab tickets to Swift's Sydney and Melbourne shows.
But with 4 million people trying to do the same thing, it was inevitable some fans would miss out.
Angus Saunders spent four hours on Wednesday attempting to purchase tickets for one of the Melbourne concerts using five devices.
"I was unhappy with the ticketing process as the approach to the situation felt very unfair," he said.
He identifies as a "Taylor Swift fan" rather than a "Swiftie", which has been perceived to be an exclusive and judgemental group.
Charlie Rehfisch had his laptop open in the virtual lounge from 10pm on Tuesday, 12 hours before the Sydney presale started. He still didn't get tickets. Meanwhile, others managed to purchase tickets within 20 minutes.
"It was so randomised," he said.
READ MORE:
However, fans woke up to the exciting news two new shows were added to the tour, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne.
"I got all these texts from dad, grandma and coworkers, 'You have another chance'!" Mr Rehfisch said.
Swifties who missed out on the presale tickets are gearing up for their final chance to secure tickets in the general public sale plus the two new shows on Friday.
The sale starts at 10am for the four Sydney shows and 2pm for the Melbourne shows. Ms Kosonen was dressed in green on Thursday in an attempt to channel some Irish luck.
Diehard Tay Tay fans will have all fingers crossed they can get their hands on some tickets today to see the one and only.
So dust off your highest hopes, open up your 50 devices and get ready to party like it's 1989.
