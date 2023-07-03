This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Believe me, I wanted to look away. Imagining the excruciating pain and embarrassment she must have felt at having so much dirty laundry hung out for all to see - especially those cringe-worthy texts and phone calls - ignoring it would have been the polite thing to do.
But there was no looking the other way with this and, like everyone else, I dived into the whole stinking mess unearthed by the NSW ICAC. It is in our nature to be drawn to falls from grace and the destruction of Gladys Berejiklian was one of the most spectacular in living memory. And perhaps because I'd met her a couple of times and she seemed decent, I wanted to understand how I'd so badly misread her.
The scandal was made all the more compelling because, despite her tiny frame, the former NSW premier had been a tower of strength through some of the state's darkest times. When Scott Morrison was foolishly holidaying in Hawaii as NSW burned, Gladys stayed put, giving comfort and reassurance.
Despite mistakes when COVID arrived, most notably the Ruby Princess disaster, blame for which was laid at the feet of both the federal and NSW governments, Gladys prevailed. Locked down and isolated, the people of NSW were glued to her daily press conferences and her popularity soared. She became so familiar we all felt we knew her.
For a while there, it seemed the "Andrews-Berejiklian government" was in charge while its federal counterpart flubbed its COVID response and appeared to be missing in action. "The woman who saved Australia" gushed the Australian Financial Review magazine on its ill-timed cover story. Gladys was the last popular Liberal politician on the Australian mainland.
And that might explain the grief echoing around conservative circles in the wake of the ICAC report that found Gladys had engaged in seriously corrupt conduct. Despite the commission's exhaustive and painfully detailed findings, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton leapt to her defence. "She is not a corrupt person," he said on Friday. Her problem, he said, was that she'd hooked up with a bum, disgraced backbencher Daryl Maguire. Not that she'd failed to declare that relationship when she should have.
There was howling at state level too. The day the report was handed down, former NSW treasurer Matt Kean was incandescent but not at Gladys - at the ICAC. Once again, a politician shot the messenger - for taking two years to hand down its report, which did not recommend the laying of criminal charges - while ignoring the message: that the former premier had behaved corruptly. Denial runs deep when it's one of your own. It runs ever deeper when your party has lost forever a one-time political asset.
Delivered on the eve of the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the ICAC report is a timely reminder of the urgent need to restore integrity and accountability in our institutions. With the power to launch its own investigations, the NACC promises to be a watchdog with teeth and it will have plenty to chew on, given it's the first to cast sunlight into federal affairs.
- Domestic violence-related homicides skyrocketed by 27 per cent, motor vehicle theft went up by 11 per cent and sexual assaults rose by 3 per cent in the past year, according to new ABS data.
- Australia needs national guidelines to tackle confusion about recycling rules, an inquiry has been told. Clean Up Australia's CEO Jenny Geddes told a parliamentary inquiry into plastic pollution in the country's waterways the rules around plastics recycling in Australia need to be clearer to ensure people do it correctly.
- One of the key designers of the National Disability Insurance Scheme concedes the program is not working as intended. Bruce Bonyhady, who is helping lead a review into the scheme, said after 10 years of operation multiple challenges still needed to be addressed.
THEY SAID IT: "Integrity means that you are the same in public as you are in private." - Joyce Meyer
YOU SAID IT: Garry called time on Millennials blaming Boomers for all their woes, saying they should fix the future and stop whingeing about the past.
"Wow, great column," says Gail. "I am a Baby Boomer, now aged 73. I know we didn't do right by the planet back in the day, but back then, no one had ever heard of climate change. Who knows, if we had known back then the damage we were doing, if things might have been better? It's fine for the next generations to blame us, but we didn't know what damage we were doing. Can we really be blamed for something we had no idea about?"
Amy sees it differently: "What an absolutely outrageous take. It sounds like it's written by someone who understands nothing of privilege and believes wholeheartedly in the meritocracy. The Boomer generation is the definition of pulling the ladder up after them. Cheap houses? Yes please, I'll have three. Free uni education? Sign me up ... but not for you. To call Millennials 'Boomer lite' is ridiculous. It's not materialistic to want a property to live in to escape the rental market. And the fact Millennials are focused on their careers to put off having families until later? That's because we can't afford to live on one wage, house ourselves and look after children before at least one of the couple is in a relatively senior position. And now this generation will have to pay for aged care while those Boomers want to continue to hoard their wealth."
"I'm a Boomer," says Gwen. "I was born in 1949 in England, to parents who were trying to survive after the war, my father having been a prisoner of war and my mother working in a Kodak factory. The bombing meant there was no housing, so they had to move to a midland city for housing, then migrated to Australia with me and my six siblings for a better life. We had very little and my childhood was one of constant going without and struggling. Other than cheaper housing, nothing was easy. And then the Vietnam war in the 60s, to which my brother and other Boomers were conscripted. So yes, I just want to say STFU to the constant whingeing from the Millennials. The only generation that has the right to whinge is the latest, and all other Gens, including Boomers, have a responsibility to leave a better world for them."
Erik says: "I loathe this relentless confected intergenerational us vs them the media keeps thrusting on us. Boomers did what they did because they could, and subsequent generations would do exactly the same if they could. In any case, lots of Boomers are not wealthy and struggle with the same issues as others. Anyone who is pushing this type of argument is doing so to make money out of it."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
