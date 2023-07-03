"I'm a Boomer," says Gwen. "I was born in 1949 in England, to parents who were trying to survive after the war, my father having been a prisoner of war and my mother working in a Kodak factory. The bombing meant there was no housing, so they had to move to a midland city for housing, then migrated to Australia with me and my six siblings for a better life. We had very little and my childhood was one of constant going without and struggling. Other than cheaper housing, nothing was easy. And then the Vietnam war in the 60s, to which my brother and other Boomers were conscripted. So yes, I just want to say STFU to the constant whingeing from the Millennials. The only generation that has the right to whinge is the latest, and all other Gens, including Boomers, have a responsibility to leave a better world for them."