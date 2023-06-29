American rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone has announced he will be coming to Canberra as part of his world tour.
The If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying world tour will bring the rapper to the capital on Saturday, November 25, this year.
He will also be performing in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Ballarat and Perth from November 23 until December 3.
There is currently no mention of the venue for the Canberra performance, but he is confirmed to perform in the capital.
Vodafone customers will be able to access pre-sale tickets on July 6, with Melbourne tickets going on sale at 11am, Sydney at 12pm and Brisbane at 1pm.
The general tickets for the Australian tour will go on sale on July 13.
Post Malone was last in Australia and New Zealand over the summer, opening for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers in January and February 2023.
His last solo tour was prior to the pandemic in 2019.
The timing of the announcement comes after one of Australia's biggest single day music festivals, Spilt Milk, announced on Thursday their line-up will be coming on Tuesday, July 4.
Canberra is one of festival's three locations. The two other hosts are Ballarat and the Gold Coast, which are also listed as part of Post Malone's world tour.
While no dates have been announced for the festival as of yet, fans are suspecting the timing of Post Malone's announcement amongst Spilt Milk's is a sign he may be the headlining act..
Last year, Spilt Milk was held in Canberra on Saturday, November 26.
Spilt Milk's lineup will be revealed on triple j at 8am on Tuesday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
