Declan Vergano pleads guilty to assault after Capital Kebabs argument

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Declan Vergano, who pleaded guilty to the assault on Thursday. Picture Facebook
A man has been rendered unconscious outside one of Canberra's most notorious nightclubs after being headbutted for making several homophobic slurs.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

