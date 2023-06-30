A man has been rendered unconscious outside one of Canberra's most notorious nightclubs after being headbutted for making several homophobic slurs.
Declan Vergano, 21, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The Macgregor man pleaded guilty to the charge during his brief appearance.
The incident in question began about 2am on April 28 on London Circuit when Vergano and another man, Thomas Tierney, were having an argument inside Capital Kebabs.
According to documents tendered to the court, Mr Tierney was referring to Vergano by a homophobic slur "for having painted nails".
The pair continued their argument about Mr Tierney "being homophobic" outside the late-night eatery.
Vergano threatened to headbutt the man, who responded with words to the effect of "you won't headbutt me", before using the homophobic slur again.
It's at this time that Vergano grabbed hold of Mr Tierney's shoulders and headbutted him in the face, causing him to stumble backwards and to bleed.
Struggling to maintain his balance, Mr Tierney walked to the entrance to Mooseheads Nightclub, located less than 50 metres away, where he was assisted to the ground and lost consciousnesses.
Police and paramedics soon turned up and took Mr Tierney to Canberra Hospital.
Court documents state the man was unconscious for about 10 minutes.
Vergano is set to return to court on August 21 for sentencing.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
