Christmas in July markets are on Saurday at the Pearce Community Centre.
The markets are supported by Rotary Club of Woden Daybreak in conjunction with the Pearce Handmade Markets.
The Christmas in July markets are on Saturday from 10am to 3pm at the community centre in Collett Place, Pearce.
There will be stalls offering food, coffee, arts and craft, plants, hand-made gifts, bric-a-brac, jewellery and clothing.
Among the stallholders will be KarmaKat Emporium handcrafted gifts for pets and the home, Funky Frog Boutique offering handmade children's clothes and Canberra Seed savers who can advise what seeds to plant now.
