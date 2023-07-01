The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT budget allocates $14.6 million to remediate PFAS contamination

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg McConville, secretary of the United Firefighters Union. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Greg McConville, secretary of the United Firefighters Union. Picture by Keegan Carroll

To head off potential litigation, earth-moving equipment will roll into eight emergency services sites around Canberra over the next 12 months to drag out or cap off soil contaminated by the high toxic "forever chemical" PFAS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.