PBS Building voluntary administration report reveals possible debts of $169 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:35am
PBS Building construction company signage pictured at the Belconnen Markets building site in March 2023. Picture by Brittney Levinson
PBS Building construction company signage pictured at the Belconnen Markets building site in March 2023. Picture by Brittney Levinson

More than 500 creditors could be owed $169 million by the failed PBS Building companies, a four-month investigation into the Canberra-based construction company has found.

