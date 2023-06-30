The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shane Drumgold SC expected back after Bruce Lehrmann inquiry controversy

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 30 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC outside the inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann's case. Picture by Karleen Minney
Shane Drumgold SC outside the inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann's case. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT's top prosecutor is set to return to his role on Monday, having been away for the past six weeks after coming under fire at an inquiry into the Parliament House rape case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.