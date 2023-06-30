Eight decades later, Anita boards a train to escape the violence in El Salvador, seeking asylum in the US. She follows the path of her aunt Leticia, who had fled after surviving the tragedy of El Mozote, a 1981 massacre perpetrated by the Salvadoran armed forces that left almost 1000 people dead. The arrival of Anita and her mother in the United States coincides with the beginning of an immigration policy that splits up families, an attempt to discourage the arrival of migrants seeking asylum.