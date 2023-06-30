Blake Schoupp, for what it's worth, stands 180 centimetres tall. No giant by any means, but it's his 110 kilogram frame that makes him "built like a brick shithouse".
So says Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who called the ACT Brumbies prop to leave the door ajar for a Test call-up with a World Cup on the horizon after Schoupp's breakout season at Super Rugby level.
Jones reckons you mightn't see much of Schoupp if he was standing behind a picket fence - but if you're looking for him on the field, he's most likely going to be the one beating his chest and firing up the crowd.
So it's fitting Schoupp will make his John I Dent Cup debut as part of a star-studded front-row alongside Tom Ross on Gungahlin's old boys day against the Queanbeyan Whites at Nicholls Enclosed Oval on Saturday.
Brumbies players outside the Wallabies fold were entitled to a fortnight of personal leave after the Super Rugby Pacific season came to a close.
But when Schoupp was tapped on the shoulder and told he could make his Eagles debut if he wanted to, he didn't need to be asked twice.
Because he wants to be ready for Eddie.
"He gave me a call and let me know where I'm at in terms of squad numbers. It was good to hear from him and get a bit of clarification," Schoupp said after being overlooked in Jones' initial Rugby Championship squad.
"It was obviously disappointing not making the squad, but the fact he still got in contact and gave me a bit of clarification so I can just move on and control what I can control.
"It's just about staying ready. For me, it's training through the week and when I get the chance to play, it's doing what I normally do, which is set piece and a bit of work around the field. If I keep doing that, who knows? But for now, it's just about trying to keep fit and stay ready.
"I don't try to read the hype and all the talk too much, because it only makes you overthink and get more caught up in it. It is nice to be in those conversations, but at the end of the day, the reason why I play is because I love playing with the boys.
"Club rugby is just an opportunity to control what I can control and that's having a bit of fun."
Schoupp is preparing for a 60-minute shift for the Eagles against a new-look Queanbeyan outfit fighting to stay in touch with the top four despite a mounting injury toll.
The Eagles will wear one-off jerseys in a nod to their 2003 premiership-winning team to mark the club's heritage round, with the players of that era welcomed back for heritage round.
"There's a lot of hype around it. All of the boys at training are talking about how big the day is going to be," Schoupp said.
"Like any club, the reason why the club is still there is because of the old boys who keep rocking up and putting money behind the bar and supporting the boys. That's the reason why the club is still standing. It's a pretty exciting day."
