Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart flagged the possibility of Sebastian Kris following in Jack Wighton's footsteps, stating the centre-turned-fullback's versatility was such he could probably play five-eighth as well.
Stuart and his recruitment staff were scouring the market for a new five-eighth with Wighton off to South Sydney next year.
With not many halves options available for next season, they're patiently waiting to see who opened up as player movement ramped up.
Luke Brooks' move to Manly and the potential departure of Ben Hunt from St George Illawarra at the end of the season could lead to other moving parts.
But Stuart revealed an option right under their nose when discussing the way Kris has adapted to the Raiders fullback role.
Xavier Savage's broken jaw in pre-season left a vacant No.1 jersey, which Kris gradually made his own over the first half of the season.
Similar to Wighton, Kris started his NRL career as a wing-centre before shifting to the custodian role.
Wighton successfully shifted from fullback into the halves to become a Dally M and Clive Churchill Medallist.
"Form always changes people's minds. We're just very lucky as a football team to have that utility value in Sebby," Stuart said.
"You hear people talk about players and they say he's a footballer. Well, Sebby is.
"Sebby's played centre, he's played fullback. Sebby could probably handle playing five-eighth - he's got that skill level.
"The good thing about Seb Kris is when you change his positions he's a very confident person in regards to that change.
"He's done an enormous job for us at the moment."
Kris's form has kept Savage out of the No.1 jersey since his return from injury in round 7.
He's currently fourth in the NRL for kick return metres (871m), 10th for post-contact metres (796m), and was fifth for fullbacks - and 14th overall - for run metres (2342m).
Savage has mostly played NSW Cup since his return, with one appearance in the NRL - on the wing.
The lightning quick 21-year-old played on the wing in Cup last game, with youngster Chevy Stewart preferred at fullback.
Stuart said they were looking to bolster Savage's utility value by giving him time on the edge as well.
"We do both at training - we work him as a winger, we work him as a fullback," he said.
"It's very important to get a lot of repetition in positions that you look as though you can play.
"It's a very, very difficult position to play, wing, especially as a defender. Fullback there is so much detail to your game.
"We need lots of reps for those players in those positions so we keep changing it around."
Stuart opted to keep outside back Nick Cotric on the bench, rather than bring in another middle forward following Josh Papali'i's hamstring injury.
It left the Green Machine with only one forward on the bench for 70 minutes last weekend, with Cotric only coming on for the final three minutes to replace Jarrod Croker (head injury assessment).
Stuart resisted the urge to use Cotric through the middle, but didn't rule it out in the future.
"I don't know how Nick would handle that, but we have had outside backs come in and play in the middle before. Don't tell Nick that," Stuart said.
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Chris Randall. Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 19. Jojo Fifita.
