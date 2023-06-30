English striker Lewis McKinney was visiting his physiotherapist near Manchester, unaware that in less than three weeks he would be living on the other side of the world.
The physiotherapist hooked him up with an agent that set him up for an international move and from there negotiations moved at a rate of knots.
Fast forward three weeks, McKinney dropped everything, packed his bags and got on a plane to Canberra.
Multiple clubs in Australia hunted his signature but it was Tuggeranong United that landed the Englishman.
"It's a life-changing thing, a completely different lifestyle and a different challenge," McKinney said.
The forward made his League Two debut in England for Oldham Athletic when he was just 17 before the impact of COVID-19 rocked world sport.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, McKinney was loaned out to a non-league side, but when he came back to Athletic they were unable to renew his contract due to financial struggles, leaving him without a club.
The 21-year-old jumped between year-long contracts searching for a long-term option when Tuggeranong United reached out with a lifeline.
"I got a feeling it was more of a family environment, so moving across the other side of the world, that club was going to be the best suited for me," McKinney said.
McKinney has been slowly getting over the jetlag and getting used to the Canberra cold, but is ready to strap on his boots and make his Tuggeranong debut this weekend.
He's even eyeing a leadership role with his new team.
"I just want to settle down, find my feet and get the ball rolling playing my football at the best level I can," the Burnley academy graduate said.
"I was playing with a lot of experienced pros for years.
"Hopefully I can be a captain in the team without the armband."
The Australian footballing scene will be a big test for McKinney and he's looking forward to the challenge Canberra's National Premier League will present, with the A-League a bigger goal.
"I want to try and find my own pathway back into a full-time footballer like I was and progress in a different country rather than back in England," McKinney said.
"[A-League] is the ambition. I want to play as high as I possibly can."
Men's first grade
O'Connor Knights v West Canberra Wanderers at O'Connor Enclosed, Saturday, 3pm
Canberra Croatia v Gungahlin United at Deakin Stadium, Sunday, 3pm
Monaro Panthers v Canberra Olympic at Riverside Stadium, Sunday, 3pm
Women's first grade
West Canberra Wanderers v Canberra Olympic at Melrose, Sunday, 12.45pm
ANU v Canberra Croatia at ANU South, Sunday, 3pm
Canberra United Academy v Belconnen United at Hawker, Sunday, 3pm
Tuggeranong United v Gungahlin United at Kambah 2, Sunday, 3pm
