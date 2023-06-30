The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

English import Lewis McKinney ready to fire for Tuggeranong United in Canberra NPL debut

By Harrison Frater
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis McKinney from Manchester is playing for Tuggeranong United. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Lewis McKinney from Manchester is playing for Tuggeranong United. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

English striker Lewis McKinney was visiting his physiotherapist near Manchester, unaware that in less than three weeks he would be living on the other side of the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.