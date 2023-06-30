Squares, the people's art exhibition, wants your entry

It starts with a 30cm by 30cm square canvas and finishes wherever the imagination runs.
Strathnairn's annual community art competition Squares is back for its 17th year. And everyone and anyone can enter, including children.
All entrants get the same sized square canvas and they create whatever they like on it, using any media. There are cash prizes in the open and junior sections, determined by popular vote.
Canberra artist Sally Black has entered Squares "three or four times" and enjoyed it every time.
"I love how it's so inclusive," she said.
"It's for everyone - children, families, grandparents, beginning artists, professional artists.
"And everyone's work is beautifully curated. The atmosphere when people come in to see the exhibition is joyful.
"Everyone is excited to see each other's work and then to decide who they will vote for."
Sally, who has a studio at Strathnairn which looks out to the Brindabellas, is entering two landscapes in Squares this year - one of nearby Shepherd's Lookout ("I'm kind of addicted to painting it") and the other of the arboretum from Dairy Farmers Hill.
"I would just encourage everyone to give it a go," she said.
"It's great fun. It's not a judge-y space where you have to be at a certain skill level to put something in. Everyone is welcome. It's just fantastic."
There were a record 251 entries in Squares last year and all were put on show in an exhibition at Strathnairn Arts gallery.
This year's entries will go on show from August 5 to 27.
The prizes for this year's competition are:
The link to register and enter a work is here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.